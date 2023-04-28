Aaron Carter Documentary to Examine the Late Star’s Life, Struggles & Death

ABC News Studios announced its forthcoming documentary on the life and death of Aaron Carter on Friday (April 28).

Titled Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop, the special will premiere Monday (May 1) exclusively on Hulu, and promises to delve into the late singer’s rise as a preteen idol in the early 2000s with hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and “I Want Candy,” as well as his years of mental health struggles, addiction and his death in November 2022.

The doc will also feature interviews with several people close to Carter throughout his life, including his fiancée Melanie Martin, his best friend and manager Taylor Helgeson, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and his former publicist Phil Lobel. Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano will also appear in the feature to give insight into the pressures of child stardom, and Dr. Travis Stork, one-time host of the syndicated talk show The Doctors, will speak on his attempts to help the young singer through his struggles with addiction.

Earlier this month, Carter’s autopsy results were released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, who ruled his death as accidental and revealed the late star drowned in his bathtub after taking a deadly combination of difluoroethane (the gas used in cans of compressed air) and alprazolam (the generic form of Xanax).

Martin, who shared son Prince Lyric with Carter, said couldn’t wrap her head around the autopsy’s findings. Shortly after the news broke, she released a statement to TMZ, saying the results were “not closure” and left her with “more questions.”