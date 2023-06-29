K-Pop Competition Series ‘A2K’ Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Trailer

It’s been nearly a year since JYP Entertainment (TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids), Republic Records and Federal Films announced that its developing a first-of-its-kind K-pop competition series, and now A2K finally has a premiere date.

The show will be available for streaming on July 13 via JYP Entertainment’s official YouTube channel at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

A2K, which stands for America 2 Korea, will chronicle the creation of the very first American girl group trained through the K-pop system. JYP Entertainment and Republic Records hosted in-person auditions for American and Canadian hopefuls ages 12 through 16 in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas. The applicants faced multiple stages, showcasing their aptitude in four major traits of a K-pop star — dancing, singing, star quality, and character — before finally getting the opportunity to perform in front of J.Y. Park, a Korean artist who is also the founder and chairman of JYP Entertainment. Those who pass then make it to the next stage, a boot camp in Los Angeles.

“Welcome to the City of Angels, where stars are born,” Park is heard saying in the minute-and-a-half trailer released on Thursday (June 29), which gives a glimpse into the competitive audition process. “How focused are you? How smart are you? How fast can you adjust, learn and improve? It’s like the best of what art can do.”

The all-girl supergroup comprised through A2K will partner with both JYP Entertainment and Republic Records for all future music releases. Alongside Park, A2K was spearheaded by Monte Lipman, founder and CEO of Republic.

Watch the trailer before the July 13 release date below.