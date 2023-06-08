50 Cent Shows Off His Explosive New Role in the ‘Expend4bles’ Trailer

If one of 50 Cent’s “21 Questions” was the what the nature of his next film role would be, we’ve finally gotten an answer. Today (Jun. 9), Lionsgate premiered the first official trailer for Expend4bles, the fourth addition to the Expendables franchise.

In the new trailer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson stars alongside Megan Fox, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren. Introduced as “the new guy,” 50 Cent’s character spends most of the trailer in a series of high-octane stunts, before cracking to his conspirators, “Remember this face — don’t shoot it by accident.”

Expend4bles marks 50 Cent’s first major film role in four years; he last starred in Escape Plan: The Extractors in 2019. An accomplish rapper and actor, 50 Cent has a length film history. He made his feature film acting debut in 2005 with Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and has since starred in such films as Freelancers (2012), Southpaw (2015) and Den of Thieves (2018).

On the small screen, the “P.I.M.P.” rapper has been the driving force behind the Power franchise on Starz. The crime drama, which Fiddy co-produced and starred in, enraptured millions of fans around the world, eventually resulting in a series of spin-offs including the Mary J. Blige and Method Man-starring Power Book II: Ghost. In 2020, 50 Cent won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for a Power episode entitled “Forgot About Dre.” Last year, the multiplatinum-selling rapper earned his first Emmy Award for his contributions to the The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

50 Cent has earned four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 including the nine-week chart-toppers “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” (with Olivia). On the Billboard 200, the Queens rapper has a pair of titles that have reached the summit: 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and 2005’s The Massacre, both of which spent six weeks atop the ranking.