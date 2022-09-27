50 Cent’s Penis Surgery Lawsuit Gets Spoofed on ‘Late Show: ‘Stop Asking If I Paid a Doc to Make It Long’

50 Cent didn’t think it was any laughing matter when a Florida medical spa used a photo of him to allegedly suggest he’d had penile enhancement surgery at the clinic. And while Curtis wasn’t feeling it, The Late Show ran with the story on Monday night’s (Sept. 26) episode during the “Meanwhile” segment in the form of an “In Da Club” spoof.

Colbert reiterated the claim from 50’s lawyers that their client “never had such a sexual enhancement procedure,” and then cued up a remake of the rapper’s iconic breakthrough hit with some equally firm repudiations. “You can find me writing songs/ Normal sized schlong/ Stop asking if I paid a doc to make it long,” fake 50 rapped over footage from the original training montage music video.

“Yes I remember those two weeks I called out sick/ No it wasn’t to add a couple inches to my d–k,” the parody concluded.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court recently, attorneys for the rapper (born Curtis Jackson) claimed he’d “graciously agreed” to take the pic with spa owner Angela Kogan, only to later discover that the “unscrupulous business owner” had repeatedly used it to promote her Miami plastic surgery practice.

Kogan’s use of the image took a “disturbing turn” last month, Jackson claims, when she allegedly engineered an article on the website The Shade Room that “shockingly” made the “false insinuation” that Jackson had received penile enhancement himself. “Jackson never had such a sexual enhancement procedure, he has never received plastic surgery from defendants, and he never consented to the commercialization and publication of the Photo,” his lawyers wrote. “Defendants’ actions have exposed Jackson to ridicule, caused substantial damage to his professional and personal reputation, and violated his right to control his name and image.”

Shortly after the suit was filed, an attorney for Kogan said in a statement that they would “vigorously defend” themselves against the “frivolous” suit. “Mr. Jackson seems to not recall the true underlying facts,” an attorney wrote on behalf of Kogan in the suit. “To refresh his memory, Mr. Jackson received services from Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. Mr. Jackson and Ms. Kogan agreed that, instead of Mr. Jackson paying for the services, Mr. Jackson would take a picture with Ms. Kogan that she was permitted to display on her personal and business social media accounts. Witnesses were present when this arrangement was entered into and when the picture was captured.”

For the record, Kogan confirmed that 50 never received penile enhancement surgery at the spa and said she never implied as much.

Watch the Late Show bit below.