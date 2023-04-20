Jay-Z Prison Reform Doc, Latino Music Diaspora Series Featuring Fat Joe Premiering at 2023 Tribeca Festival

This year’s Tribeca Festival is packed with musical stories, from biopics and documentaries to hard-hitting investigative films and docuseries that seek to inspire and shine a light on the sounds of the Latino diaspora.

Among the highlights of the NOW portion of the fest are Exposing Parchman, an investigative doc that explores the efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system led by attorneys on behalf of the inmates of Parchman Prison. In addition to telling the inside stories of these inmates and their families, the movie zeroes in on the work of a team of Roc Nation attorneys and features Roc founder Jay-Z.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with the legal team, some of the film’s subjects and Roc Nation executives.

The fest will also feature the debut of the docuseries De La Calle, a journey into the Latino musical diaspora with special guests Fat Joe and Juelz Santana that a festival description says explores, “the evolution of Urbano music and cultures that ignited the musical revolution of Rap, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia and other sounds that are influencing music and culture worldwide.”

Additionally, Choir will seek to lift up the spirits via the Disney+ film based on the Detroit Youth Choir, who went from rehearsing in a church basement with a handful of kids to taking the stage on one of the biggest reality platforms in the country as finalists on America’s Got Talent. The movie follows the new faces in the choir as they are put through their paces in auditions, asking the question, “can the DYC stay relevant in their hometown and on the national stage?”

The screening will be followed by a conversation with DYC artistic director Anthony White, director Rudy Valdez and executive producer Sara Bernstein, as well as members of the choir and a performance by the DYC.

This year’s event will also feature films about Alicia Keys, Gogol Bordello, Milli Vanilli, Gloria Gaynor, Biz Markie, The Indigo Girls, Tierra Whack and legendary Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee. Click here to see the full 2023 lineup of films.