Here Are All the Music Events at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

This year marks the 21st year of the Tribeca Festival in New York City. Set to take place June 8-19, the 2022 event will introduce audiences to an integrated art festival experience that is inclusive of film, TV, immersive art, talks, narratives and live music. Spanning 10 categories, the festival showcases 111 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries.

In addition to the aforementioned live music, the festival will feature music-related events ranging from world premieres of much-anticipated films to performances by New York underground artists. Among them are screenings of the Jennifer Lopez documentary HALFTIME, Machine Gun Kelly’s semi-biopic Taurus, and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film as well as her accompanying discussion, and performances from Lil Baby, Of Monsters and Men and emerging artists Show Me the Body, YL, Onyx Collective and Duendita.

Here’s a look at the music-related events scheduled for the 2022 Tribeca Festival:

Wednesday, June 8

7 p.m.: World premiere of HALFTIME

Location: United Palace

Halftime is the Netflix documentary that follows Jennifer Lopez's as she reflects on her rise to stardom, milestones and more through events such as her Super Bowl Halftime Show and the presidential inauguration performance. Directed by Amanda Micheli.

Thursday, June 9

5:30 p.m.: World premiere of the music video “Brave“

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 6

The video by Eris was directed by August Blue and produced by Nathan Lee.



5:30 p.m.: Festival premiere of Hot Mondy’s “Pale Ember” music video

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 6

The music video was directed and produced by Brad Tobler.



8 p.m.: North American premiere of Taurus.

Location: Beacon Theatre

The film stars Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, and is about a rap-rockstar’s self-destructive struggle with fame. Directed by Tim Sutton, the movie features a cameo by MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox, and there will be a special appearance by MGK after the screening.



8 p.m.: World premiere of TÍU

Location: The Indeed Theater

TIU is a feature documentary about Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men. The band is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, My head Is An Animal, which debuted at No. 6 on Billboard 200. The film is directed by Dean Deblois, and will be followed by an acoustic performance by Of Monsters and Men.



Friday, June 10

12 p.m.: World premiere of EVOLVER

Location: 120 Broadway

EVOLVER is a virtual reality experience inspired by respiration and the natural world, featuring music by Jonny Greenwood, Meredith Monk, Jóhann Jóhannsson and Howard Skempton. The 24-minute immersive exhibition is in the main competition as part of the Tribeca Immersive program.



5:30 p.m.: Cancellations and Hidden Costs: The Reality of Pandemic-Era Nightlife

Location: Baby’s All Right

The event is a two-hour discussion around the future of the nightlife businesses as they bounce back from pandemic restrictions. Panelists include owners of music event production companies, venues and art spaces.



6:00 p.m.: Pharrell in Conversation

Location: BMCC Tribeca PAC

Recording artist and producer Pharrell Williams sits down with journalist Minya Oh to discuss his entire ecosystem and what he is focused on now.



8 p.m.: World premiere of The D.O.C.

Location: Beacon Theatre

The D.O.C. is a feature documentary directed by David Caplan that chronicles the life of the rapper with appearances by hip-hop artists including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube and more. The film explores music, love and civil rights, and it is followed by a performance for The D.O.C.’s 54th birthday by DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt and surprise guests.



8 p.m.: World premiere of Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex

Location: The Indeed Theater

This is a musical documentary celebrating the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan with a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 tribute album of the same name. Appearing in interviews and performances are U2, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave and Elton John. The documentary was directed by Ethan Silverman.



8 p.m.: Tribeca online premiere of The Lost Weekend: A Love Story

Location: Online

This is a feature documentary about May Pang’s whirlwind 18 months spent as a friend, lover and confidante to John Lennon. It was directed by Eve Brandstein, Richard Kaufman, and Stuart Samuels.



8 p.m.: Live performance by Show Me the Body and YL

Location: Baby’s All Right

Show Me the Body and YL two rock and hip-hop talents in NYC.



9:15 p.m.: Festival premiere of the Rolling Stones’ “Living In the Heart of Love” music video.

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 7

The video was directed and written by Charles Mehling. The screening is part of the festival’s “Sex, Love and Rock & Roll” program.



9:15 p.m.: Festival premiere of Third Eye Blind’s “Time in Berlin” music video

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 7

The visual was directed by Javier Blanco Chiocchio. The screening is part of the festival’s “Sex, Love and Rock & Roll” program.



11:30 p.m.: BMI after party – BMI DJ Sets.

Location: Baby’s All Right



Saturday, June 11

2 p.m.: World premiere of Menudo: Forever Young

Location: The Indeed Theater

Menudo: Forever Young is an HBO Max documentary about the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, the iconic group that made famous members such as Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, reveals the alleged abuse and exploitation by the band’s manager, Edgardo Diaz. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Soto, Kris Rios and members of Menudo.



3 p.m.: A Conversation with Taylor Swift

Location: Beacon Theatre

The 11-time Grammy winner will bring the centerpiece of her 2021 re-release of Red, All Too Well: The Short Film to the festival with a screening, and discuss her filmmaking approach with Thumbsucker filmmaker Mike Mills.

The tickets for this event are currently sold out.

3:30 p.m.: In Conversation with Detroit Techno Artists Kevin Saunderson and Blake Baxter on the Roots of the Sound and Where It Lands.

Location: Baby’s All Right

Leading up to the premiere of God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines, Saunderson and Baxter will discuss the beginnings of techno music, tracing techno’s origins in the African American, and not the German, community.



5:30 p.m.: BMI Presents – The Art and Business of Scoring for Film, Tv & Visual Media.

Location: Baby’s All Right

This panel, featuring composers Kathryn Bostic, Carlos Rafael Rivera and Tamar-kali, will dive into the creative process and the business side of composing.



5:45 p.m.: New York premiere of director Ebeneza Blanche’s “Point and Kill” video for Little Simz feat. Obongjayar

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 2



8 p.m.: World premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Location: Beacon Theatre

The documentary follows Lil Baby’s transformational journey from local Atlanta hustler to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and an important voices for change in pop culture; the film was directed by Karam Gill. The screening will be followed by a special performance by Lil Baby.



8 p.m.: World premiere of God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines

Location: The Indeed Theater

This is a music documentary about the origin of techno music and Detroit as the creative and cultural hub for its creation, and directed by Kristian Hill. The screening will be followed by a special performance by Inner City and Model 500.



8 p.m.: Performance by Onyx Collective and Duendita.

Location: Baby’s All Right

Founded by the saxophonist Isaiah Barr, Onyx Collective is a nebulous jazz ensemble that does not have a fixed cast except for three core members. Another artist who is slated to perform is Duendita, a singer-songwriter from Queens known for their achy, bass-coated tones and mix of jazz, piano, soul and R&B.



12 a.m.: DJ sets by Huerco S and Ade Kassim

Location: Baby’s All Right

The afterparty features two DJs of the NYC underground music scene.



Sunday, June 12

2 p.m.: Festival premiere of the music video for the song “Gone Forgotten Year” by Justin Anthony Long

Location: BMCC Tribeca PAC

The video features Jelani Remy, and was directed by Brandon Burks.



2 p.m.: New York premiere of “ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM”

Location: BMCC Tribeca PAC

This is a music video that presents a vision of resistance and liberation through the lens of Muslim joy, flourishing, and imagination. Directed by Abbas Rattani.



4 p.m.: Live podcast of How Long Gone

Location: Baby’s All Right

Hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart deliver their takes on pop culture, fashion, music and more. The conversation will be followed by experimental drummer Eli Keszler.



5:45 p.m.: Festival premiere of Lucy Dacus’ music video for “Hot & Heavy”

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 6

The tune is from Dacus’s 2021 album Home Video. Directed by Dacus, Marin Leong and Jordan Rodericks.



5:45 p.m.: Festival premiere of BRELAND’s music video for “Cross Country.”

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 6

Directed by James Larese.



6 p.m.: New York premiere of Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Location: Beacon Theatre

The feature documentary is a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” The screening will be followed by a performance in tribute to Cohen by Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson and a surprise guest.



7 p.m.: Live show: NY Battle of the Bands

Location: Baby’s All Right

New York City bands will be battling it out in front of a VIP juror who has to take into account public voting. It will be followed by an afterparty with music by Matt FX.



8 p.m.: World premiere of Music Pictures

Location: The Indeed Theater

The feature film that portrays four New Orleans music figures: Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis and The Treme Brass Band. The screening will be followed by special performances by Thomas, King and Jason Marsalis. Directed by Ben Chace.



8 p.m.: World premiere of Hargrove

Location: Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, Battery Park City

Hargrove is a biographical documentary about jazz trumpet legend Roy Hargrove by first-time director Eliane Henri. The film features interviews and live performances by Roy and musical icons Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Mos Def, Robert Glasper, Wynton Marsalis and Sonny Rollins, who reflect on the magic of Roy’s music, his impact on the next generation and his place in the history of jazz.

The tickets for this event are currently sold out.

Monday, June 13

6 p.m.: Steve Aoki in Conversation

Location: The Indeed Theater

Steve Aoki will discuss his latest projects.



8 p.m.: Festival premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” music video

Location: Village East by Angelika: Theater 2

Directed by Petra Collins, “Brutal” is an ode to those Y2K teen movies, video games and TV shows that are so unabashedly funny, observant and cutting.



Tuesday, June 14

3 p.m.: Master Class – Documentary Directing with Coodie & Chike

Location: SVA Theater 2 Beatrice

The director-duo of the Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs and Tribeca alumni team of Coodie & Chike return to the festival to discuss the art and ethics of directing documentary films with Loren Hammonds, the Co-Head of Documentary at TIME STUDIO.



Wednesday, June 15

3 p.m.: Master Class – Music Supervision with Randall Poster

Location: SVA Theater 2 Beatrice

In this conversation with Pitchfork contributing editor Jayson Greene, Poster will discuss the role of a music supervisor, selecting music for film, and his latest undertaking, The Birdsong Project.



6 p.m.: The Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award honors Common

Location: SVA Theater 1 Silas

The talk with Common will begin with a screening of a never-before-seen extended version of “Letter to the Free” directed by Bradford Young, followed by a conversation with Nelson George and a live performance by Common.



Friday, June 17

7 p.m.: Retrospective screening of the 1998 musical drama film Velvet Goldmine

Location: BMCC Tribeca PAC

The film was directed by Todd Haynes and starring Ewan McGregor, Toni Collette, Micko Westmoreland, and Eddie Izzard. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Haynes, McGregor, Westmorel and producer Christine Vachon.



8 p.m.: New York premiere of Nothing Compares

Location: SVA Theater 1 Silas

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson and narrated by Sinéad O’Connor, the documentary tells the story of O’Connor’s life as a musician, mother, and iconoclast in her own words.

Find ticket information here.