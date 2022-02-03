SXSW Film Festival Returning In-Person With ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Debut, XXTentacion, Dio Docs

After the pandemic forced the South by Southwest Film Festival to turn virtual the last two years, the Austin, Texas, festival is plotting a largely in-person event this March that will feature the premieres of the third season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta, the latest from Richard Linklater and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy The Lost City.

SXSW announced its slate of 99 feature films, including 76 world premieres, on Wednesday (Feb. 2). All of those films, organizers said, will have in-person premieres. Films that choose to will also have online screenings for badge holders the following day.

In the first days of the pandemic in the U.S., the 2020 edition of SXSW was canceled just a week before it was to begin. An online component was later presented. Last year, the festival was held entirely virtually.

“The last two years have been complicated, and full of uncharted new waters for all of us. While there’s been innovation in building community in isolation and figuring out how to pivot, we’ve intensely missed being able to gather together,” said Janet Pierson, director of film for SXSW, in a statement. “For our 29th edition of SXSW Film Festival, we are thrilled to share a bounty of creative work to experience together, in-person, with some virtual possibilities, as well.”

Other premieres include the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which explores workplace inequality based on the original 1980 comedy starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda and a doc exploring the stories of TikTok stars entitled Tik Tok, Boom. A number of music docs will also premiere, including the Courtney Barnett film Anonymous Club, a film about singer Cesária Évora, the Tierra Whack thriller Cypher, a career-spanning movie about late heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio, DIO Dreamers Never Die, a chronicle of ex-Chumbawamba singer Dunstan Bruce, I Get Knocked Down, as well movies about prog rock icons King Crimson, Sheryl Crow, Mojo Nixon, Tanya Tucker, Nick Cave, New Orleans’ Jazz Fest and the XXXTentacion biodoc Look At Me!