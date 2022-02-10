Everything You Need to Know About the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

There’s a star-packed concert led by Dr. Dre happening in the midst of Super Bowl 2022 Sunday (Feb. 13), and some football playing before and after. As the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals gear up to go head to head, sports and music fans alike have a major performance featuring a fleet of hip-hop titans in store for them for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Get psyched for the big event, and make sure you have all the details to know below:

Who’s Performing?

Dr. Dre is taking the wheel, bringing Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar along with him in his caravan. Viewers have to wait until game day to see what songs they’ll perform, but the tunes featured in Pepsi’s Halftime Show trailer titled “The Call” could be fair game.

The video opens with Eminem dueling his alter ego Slim Shady in a battle of lyrics as his hit “Rap God” plays overhead. Snoop Dogg then rides into frame inside a vintage car to his and Dre’s classic “The Next Episode,” Mary J. Blige conquers New York City to her track “Family Affair” (which she has teased is the tune she’s thinking of doing) and Kendrick Lamar works tirelessly on what we hope is his next album at a writing desk to “HUMBLE.”

The iconic opening piano hook of “Still D.R.E.” ushers in man of the hour Dr. Dre himself, walking stoically along a beach, before the video cuts to all five of the legends meeting up outside the stadium, ready to make history.

What About the National Anthem?

The Super Bowl’s musical showcase doesn’t begin and end at the halftime show. You can also catch a performance from Mickey Guyton, who will be performing the national anthem before the game kicks off. Jhené Aiko will also be there pre-game, lending her soft R&B vocals to “America the Beautiful.”

Where and When Is the Super Bowl Happening?

It’s all going down in Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams. According to the NFL’s COVID-19 precautions website, masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking, and attendees over the age of 5 must bring proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours, or a rapid test no older than 24 hours.

The football game commences at 6:30 p.m. ET, meaning Dre and his crew will probably take the stage sometime between 8 and 8:30.

How to Watch

Tune in to NBC come showtime to get your fill of football, live music and big budget commercials, or check out NBC’s related services: NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app or Peacock.