Here’s the Date of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards are slated to return to an in-person format in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2022. The show is set to broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

The ceremony “celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts,” according to a statement from the NAACP and BET.

As a lead up to the main awards show, the NAACP is scheduled to honor award recipients in non-televised categories from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23. This non-televised portion of the event will stream both during the NAACP Image Awards dinner on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles and on their website at naacpimageawards.net.

In its 53rd year, the Image Awards have added four new podcast categories — outstanding news and information podcast, outstanding lifestyle/self-help podcast, outstanding society and culture podcast, and outstanding arts and entertainment podcast.

“Now more than ever, we need Black voices to push the envelope, educate, and inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a space that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 53rd NAACP Image Awards,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP.

BET president Scott Mills also shared his excitement for the upcoming show. “We look forward to recognizing Black excellence at this year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, celebrating those who help tell our distinctive stories in empowering and engaging ways,” he said.

The deadline to submit entries is Nov. 22. Nominees will be revealed on Jan. 11, 2022.