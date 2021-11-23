Here’s What to Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and with holiday travel a bit safer this year thanks to coronavirus vaccines and booster shots, there will be families and friends once again gathering around the country to celebrate.

There will also be plenty to watch — from the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to musical specials from Reba McEntire, Smokey Robinson, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, and more.

Many specials this weekend will air on NBC, CBS, Hallmark channel or ABC. If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon), you can watch them all on TV through your local network affiliate.

If you’ve cut the cord, a variety of networks can also be streamed using SlingTV, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. All of these services offer free trials, which will allow you to watch the Thanksgiving fun for free online without cable.

See below for Billboard‘s roundup of all the best music-related TV programming to watch all weekend long over plate after plate of leftovers.

Thursday (Nov. 25)

95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 9 a.m. ET on NBC

CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade – 9 a.m. ET on CBS

Christmas at Dollywood — 8 a.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Friday (Nov. 26)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune – 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

A Nashville Christmas Carol — 6 a.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Sunday (Nov. 28)

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – 7 p.m. ET on ABC

Miracle in Motor City starring Smokey Robinson – 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – 8 p.m. ET on CBS; streaming afterwards on Paramount+

Christmas in Tahoe — 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Streaming

The Beatles: Get Back — premiering in three parts on Thursday (Nov. 25), Friday (Nov. 26) and Saturday (Nov. 27) on Disney+

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – now on Apple TV+

8-Bit Christmas – starting Thursday (Nov. 25) on HBO Max

Jonas Brothers: Family Roast – now on Netflix