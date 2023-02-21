2 Chainz & Ne-Yo Will Have Recurring Roles in 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Season 3

The cast of STARZ series BMF has expanded to include two new members. On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the network and its executive producer 50 Cent revealed that 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will both have recurring roles in the show’s third season.

“We got @2chainz locked in for #BMF season 3. Just wait, it’s going to be [fire],” the “In da Club” rapper wrote via Instagram, sharing a picture of 2 Chainz. In a second post, he added, “We making big moves for Season 3. Welcome to #BMF @Neyo.” In the comments section of 50’s post, the “Closer” singer excitedly replied, “Yessir!!”

Ne-Yo also shared the news regarding his newest role via his Instagram Stories. “Thanx for the love @50cent,” he wrote over 50’s post with his casting announcement. “Let’s do something dope! #BMF #season3 Let’s get it!”

2 Chainz will play “Stacks,” a “fiercely loyal” and “determined” distributor from Atlanta whose presence earns respect from others, according to the press release. His character will challenge Meech’s (Demetrius Flenory) leadership in a way that’s yet to be seen. Ne-Yo, meanwhile, will play Rodney “Greeny” Green, another Atlanta native who’s main motive is to make money. The press release notes “there’s more than meets the eye to Greeny.”

2 Chainz previously announced that he will be making his acting debut in The Enforcer. Ne-Yo has starred in a series of projects, including Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance 2, Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding and more.

While fans will have to wait to see 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo in action on BMF, viewers of the show can still catch season two of the show. The program airs on Friday at 12 a.m. ET on the STARZ app, streaming and on-demand platforms.