‘Zoey 102’: How to Watch the New Movie for Free Online

We’ve entered an era of reboots, from And Just Like That to Gossip Girl, as some of our favorite shows from the past are getting a second life on the screen. This time around, the Y2K-era teen dramedy Zoey 101 is coming back, but this time in the form of a movie sequel titled Zoey 102.

On Thursday (July 27), Paramount+ will reunite our favorite Pacific Coast Academy graduates in a long-awaited sequel. This time around, Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) is trying to navigate life and love in her 20s. When her close friends Logan (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn (Erin Sanders) announce they’re getting married, Zoey finds herself not only in the wedding party, but faced with a PCA class reunion that forces her to face Chase (Sean Flynn), the boy who broke her heart years ago.

We recommend checking it out through a subscription to Paramount+, but there some additional streaming options for you to check out as well.

The original series ended after four seasons and left us on quite the cliffhanger, but now fans will have a chance to gain some closure and see some potential loose ends tied.

Other original cast members returning include Abbey Wilde, Christopher Massey and Jack Salvatore.

While cast members including Victoria Justice, Alexa Nikolas and Austin Butler won’t be returning for the sequel, the storyline still aims to bring a sense of sentimentality combined with comedy.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the movie online for free.

When & How to Watch Zoey 102

The new movie is set to be released Thursday (July 27) on Paramount+ and since it’s a Paramount+ Original, subscribers can watch the movie for free at no additional cost.

Not subscribed? You can take advantage of their seven day free trial, which means you can stream Zoey 102 for free. Afterwards, you’ll be charged $5.99/month for the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan, which includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies within Paramount+’s library as well as NFL on CBS live, soccer matches on Champions League live and 24/7 news on CBS.

Not a fan of ads? Consider subscribing to Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99/month, which includes everything in the Essential plan and Showtime originals, movies and sports. You’ll be able to download shows to your mobile device and enjoy live local CBS stations.

Content you can enjoy include Yellowjackets, Special Ops: Lioness, Fatal Attraction, Rabbit Hole, 1923, 1883, The Family Stallone, Joe Pickett, iCarly, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, The Chi, Your Honor, Dexter: New Blood, Billions, Goliath, Everything Everywhere All At Once and more.

Other Ways to Stream Zoey 102

Looking for additional ways to save? If you have a Prime membership, you can add Paramount+ to your channels through Prime Video. Additional premium channels you can add include Starz, AMC+ and Max.

Unfortunately, Paramount+ does not come included in your Prime membership but you can still score a free trail for the first week. Click the link below to launch your free trial.

The Paramount+ on Prime Video subscription also allows you to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.

Check below to watch the latest Zoey 102 trailer.