Yellowstone Season 5 is coming to Peacock, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The fifth and final season of the hit series will be available on Peacock on May 25, the streamer announced Tuesday (May 9).

The news comes days after fans learned that Yellowstone will officially end after its fifth season. New episodes of the Western series — starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, and Luke Grimes — will premiere on the Paramount Network in November followed by another Yellowstone prequel, which debuts in December.

The fate of the hit series, whose Season 5 premiere snagged more than 8.8 million viewers, was announced amid rumors of a conflict between Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Besides episodes of Yellowstone, Peacock is home to beloved shows like The Office along with original series, movies, sports and more. Peacock starts at $4.999/month to stream with commercials and $9.99/month for ad-free streaming. Subscribe to an annual plan ($49.99/month) and save 17% on your subscription.

Peacock carries a nice selection of exclusive series and movies such as Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, Bel-Air, Bupkis, Praise This, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, LoveIsland USA, Dr. Death and Days of Our Lives.

Is Yellowstone streaming on Paramount+? Unfortunately, the series is not currently available on Paramount+ but you can stream the prequels, 1923 and 1883, on the platform for free.

Yellowstone Season 5 premiered last November before going on hiatus. The series has been the “cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” Chris McCarthy president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement last week, according to Variety.

Fans who want to own a physical copy of the series can purchase the first four seasons on blu-ray and DVD.

