Yellowjackets: How to Watch & Stream Season 2 Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Back to The Wilderness. Season 2 of Yellowjackets, the Showtime original series about a high school girls’ soccer team that survives a plane crash in the remote wilderness, premieres on Friday (March 24).

The cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, Kevin Alves, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

Read on for ways to watch and stream Yellowjackets.

How to Watch Yellowjackets Seasons 1 & 2

Yellowjackets Season 2 will be streaming on Showtime on Friday. Viewers can start streaming episode one of the new season as soon as it premieres. New episodes will arrive weekly.

Want to stream Yellowjackets for free? Subscribe to Showtime and enjoy a free trial for the first week. The streaming platform costs $10.99/month after the free trial ends but you can cancel anytime.

To get more bang for your buck, bundle Showtime with Paramount+ for $11.99/month.

Showtime $10.99/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

Unfortunately, Showtime doesn’t offer student discounts but students can land free or discounted subscriptions through Spotify Premium Student and Prime Student.

What time does Yellowjackets air on Showtime? The season premiere airs on Sunday (March 26) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Showtime, HBO Max, Starz, MGM+ and Cinemax are included with DirecTV Stream’s Premier Package. Watch over 150 channels, plus unlimited cloud DVR and stream from an unlimited number of devices for $154.99/month. DirecTV Stream offers cheaper TV packages starting at $74.99/month (add Showtime for an additional $5.50/month for three months).

Showtime is also available on Hulu, Prime Video, SlingTV and through ExpressVPN.

Paid and free episodes of Yellowjackets Season 1 are currently streaming on demand via Showtime and Prime Video. Although Season 2 isn’t available yet, now’s a great time to catch up on the first season and add the upcoming season to your Prime Video watchlist.

Yellowjackets Season 1 & 2 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Besides Yellowjackets, Showtime features a selection of movies, documentaries, TV series and more including The Affair, Dexter: New Blood, Billions, I Love That for You, The L Word, Ziwe, Ray Donovan, boxing and other sporting events and Oscar-winning films like Everything, Everywhere All at Once and more.

Watch the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 below.