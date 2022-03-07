Where to Buy Yeezy Slides Online Without Spending a Fortune

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Missed out on the latest restock of Kanye West‘s Yeezy slides? New colorways in “Onyx,” “Pure” and “Ochre” were restocked on Monday (March 7) and they’re already sold out at Adidas, and don’t even think about trying to find them at Nordstrom.

Not to worry though, if you’re looking to cop a pair — without blowing your budget completely out of the water, we searched around to find a few places to buy Yeezy slides online at an affordable price. Yeezy slides typically retail for $50-$70, but the rate tends to spike once they land on resell sites.

StockX, Farfetch, and eBay are just a few of the retailers that have them for sale online without too much of a price hike. For example, at Stockx, the Yeezy Slides are available in all three colorways starting at $104.

eBay is another decent option for Yeezy slides, although due to limited quantities you might end up paying more than you would on other sites. Right now, the price for the newest slides on eBay start at $130 to $155 and can go up to $275 and higher.

Stadium Goods has Yeezy slides on deck for about $175 and up, though pricing varies depending on the colorway and size. For example, the Yeezy slide in “Pure” are nearly $300 on Stadium Goods while others are closer to the $155 and up. Similarly, at Faretch.com, the three Yeezy slides colorways start at about $260 for the “Pure” slides and $163 for the earth-toned slides.

The next Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Oreo” sneakers in core black, core white and more core black, will be restocked on March 12. For more Yeezy gear, check othe Yeezy x Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.