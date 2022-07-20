Yeezy Gap Products Will Be Available to Shop at Times Square Flagship

Kanye West performs at the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Kanye West‘s Yeezy line of clothing can finally get their hands on the rapper’s collaboration with Gap — in person.

Yeezy revealed this week that beginning on Wednesday (July 21) at 10 a.m. ET, Yeezy Gap products will be available for purchase in physical retail at Gap’s Times Square flagship, and more stores in the future.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga — a multi-piece collection marking the first limited release between the rapper and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia — will also be on sale in Times Square. The first part of the collection debuted in February with “timeless silhouettes translated through a lens of Ye and Demma’s shared vision of utilitarian design,” according to a press release.

Featured in the collection are multiple logo tees, hoodies and sweatpants in tan, brown, off-white, gray, navy blue, red and black color ways, along with a bodysuit, puffer, and cargo pants. The collection pays homage to “Gap’s timeless icons” and is available sizes XS-XXL. The price point starts at $60 (for a baseball cap) but most of the items featured in the collection hoover around $120-$200.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is also available to shop online at YeezyGap.com, Farfetch.com, Mytheresa.com and Luisaviaroma.com.

The initial debut of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga coincided with Ye’s Donda 2 performance experience held at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Feb. 22. The event, which featured appearances from Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow and more, was livestreamed on Ye’s and in select IMAX theaters.

