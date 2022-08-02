Everything You Need to Know About Yeezy Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Yeezy Day, the annual event that gives sneakerheads a chance to score restocked and newly released colorways via the Adidas app, kicked off in North America on Tuesday (Aug. 2), and launches in Europe, Korea, China and Japan on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

According to a live feed posted on the Yeezy Mafia YouTube account, some of the confirmed drops on the Adidas app and the Yeezy Supply website include the Yeezy Boost 350 Turtle Dove, Yeezy Foam RNR MX, Yeezy 450 Utility Black, Yeezy 700 V3 Azael and the Yeezy 500 Super Moon in Yellow.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Like with any Yeezy release, landing a pair of sneakers from the Kanye West collab can be hit or miss. And if you miss out on a chance to score the Yeezy sneakers on your wishlist, you can usually find them on resell sites such as StockX (the site is celebrating Yeezy Day by offering 50% off seller fees), GOAT, Farfetch and eBay — although you may have to pay more than the regular priced Yeezys, which can run you $200 and up for adult sizes.

Check below for roundup of Yeezy Day Yeezys that may have already sold out at Adidas, but are available via StockX while supplies last. (Prices may change depending on quantities available.) For more Yeezy recommendations, read our list of the best places to buy sold-out Yeezy Slides online.

StockX

Yeezy 450 Utility Black $238 Buy Now 1

StockX

Yeezy Boost 350 Turtle Dove $589 Buy Now 1

StockX

Yeezy Foam RNR MX Carbon $353 Buy Now 1

StockX

Yeezy 700 V3 Azael $389 Buy Now 1

StockX