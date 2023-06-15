The Coveted Xbox Mini Fridge Is Back in Stock — And It’s On Sale in Time for Father’s Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Xbox wants to take your gaming experience to the next level with an Xbox Series X mini fridge, which is back in stock after selling out last year. Not only will it match your gaming console, but it will keep drinks and snacks within reach — plus, did we mention it’s on sale?

This highly desired model flew off the shelves when it debuted in 2022, and even though it’s back in stock in time for Father’s Day, there’s no telling how long it’ll stay there. Normally, the mini fridge retails for $98, but you can snag it now for $20 off. The fridge comes in a compact design ideal for keeping beside you while you play Fortnite or Super Mario Bros.

You can shop the sale on Walmart and Amazon to enjoy cool beverages and snacks without having to pause your game to grab a mid-game beverage.

Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge $78 $98 20% off

What can you expect from this sleek mini fridge? While it won’t be able to play your favorite video games, the Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge can hold up to eight cans of soda, seltzer and more. Reviewers also mention it won’t make your snacks and drinks freezing cold, but it can reach as low as 36 degrees, which will keep beverages cool from when you transfer them from the fridge — a.k.a. no warm drinks to put a downer on your gaming time.

There are even some small details that’ll have your friends doing a double-take, such as a light-up Xbox logo and a green illuminating top.

