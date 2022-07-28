WWE SummerSlam 2022: How to Watch Online & Buy Tickets

Roman Reigns attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

WWE’s annual SummerSlam kicks off at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday (July 30) and will stream live on Peacock.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to face off at SummerSlam 2022, along with Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin and Logan Paul vs. The Miz.

At press time, SummerSlam tickets were $25 and up. Click here to buy passes; keep reading for details on when and how to watch online.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam will begin streaming Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. If you have a subscription to Peacock, click here to log in and watch SummerSlam.

Not subscribed to Peacock? Monthly plans start at $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium and $9.99 a month for Premium Plus. Stream from a TV, laptop, iPhone, Android and other devices via the Peacock app and ExpressVPN if you’re streaming from outside the U.S.

There’s no free trial with Peacock, but the platform offers plenty of episodes to enjoy free of charge. If you have cable, you may be eligible to receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium (find additional details here).

Peacock features thousands of hours of on-demand programming including original series, must-watch movies, groundbreaking documentaries and your favorite shows and WWE programs, including live events like SummerSlam, WrestleMania and Royal Rumble, content from the WWE archives, and new and old episodes of Raw, NXT and Smackdown.

MLB Sunday Leadoff is available on Peacock along with other sports programs, awards shows and other exclusives series like Killing It, Girls5Eva, MacGruber, Bel-Air, Angelyne, Joe vs. Carole, Wolf Like Me, Vigil, One of Us Is Lying, along with episodes of beloved shows such as The Office and Yellowstone and reality shows, including Love Island, Below Deck, The Real Housewives and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In other wrestling news, Ric Flair is heading back in the ring for the first time in decades. The PPV match, dubbed Ric Flair’s Final Match, costs $34.99 and will air on FiteTV on Friday (July 31).