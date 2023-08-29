WWE & NFL Just Launched the First-Ever Licensed Legacy Belts: Here’s Where to Buy Your Own

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sports fans have more than Thursday Night Football to look forward to, as the NFL and WWE just dropped officially licensed legacy belts for the first time ever. Clear some space off your floating shelves, as regardless of whether you watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown or not, these collectables are a must-have.

The line officially launched on Monday (Aug. 28) and features the official colors and branding of all 32 teams just waiting to line your walls. You can shop the collaboration now through NFL Shop, WWE Shop and Fanatics.

NFL and WWE have signed a multi-year contract together, which means this drop probably won’t be the last we see of a collaboration like this. This also isn’t the first time WWE has teamed up with another sports league to expand their legacy belt collection. Previously, they partnered with the MLB in 2021 to put out similar baseball-themed belts.

To celebrate the new launch, WWE Shop to took Instagram on Monday (Aug. 28) to share the news with followers and show off the new belts.

“NFL Legacy Title Belts are here! Kickoff the 2023 season with one of these NEW NFL Legacy Titles! Shop your favorite team today!” the caption read.

Keep reading to shop the Super Bowl 2023 winner’s belt or click here to shop the entire NFL x WWE Legacy Belts collaboration.

Want to hang the latest Super Bowl champs in your home? Give them the royal treatment with this WWE belt that’ll solidify their championship title while reminding all guests who walk into your home who the real winners are.

