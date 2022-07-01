WWE Money in the Bank: When & How to Watch Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

WWE has your Fourth of July holiday weekend covered! The wrestling giant’s annual Money in the Bank sporting event goes down at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday (July 2) and will stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

The lineup of matches will include Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown Women’s Champions Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, the Men’s 2022 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Uso Brothers vs. The Street Profits, and U.S. Champion Theory vs. Bobby Lashley.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank Online

Money in the Bank is a Premium Live Event available only on Peacock, the exclusive streaming home of the WWE. If you’re a Peacock subscriber, log-in to your account on Saturday to enjoy the wrestling match. The pre-show will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and the main event is at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET.

For those who have not joined Peacock yet, here’s a quick breakdown of what the service offers and how much it costs. Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month for ad-supported streaming and $9.99 a month for the Premium Plus, commercial-free plan that allows you to download content and watch offline.

Peacock $from $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Peacock provides annual plans and free episodes as well. Additionally, XFinity, Cox and Spectrum customers can receive a free membership to Peacock Premium.

Peacock has tons of exclusive content to keep you entertained for hours on end — and we’re not just talking sports. Killing It, Queer as Folk, Girls5Eva, Angelyne, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Bel-Air, Joe vs. Carole and MacGruber are some of the original series streaming on Peacock in addition to fan favorites like The Office, Parks & Recreation and Modern Family. You can stream Peacock from a laptop, smart TV, smartphone or notebook device.

Daily movies, news, pop culture content, kid’s programs, Spanish-language series, other live sporting events and award shows are also available on Peacock. And if you’re outside of the U.S. but want to stream Peacock programs, try Express VPN or NordicVPN (WWE Money in the Bank will broadcast on the WWE Network outside of the U.S.).

Want to catch Monday in the Bank live? Tickets start at $75 on Vivid Seats and are available on Seat Geek, StubHub and other ticket outlets.

Wrestling fans will be able to binge WWE programs all holiday weekend, starting with Friday Night Smackdown airing at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Monday Night Raw airs Mondays (including July 4) at 8 p.m. ET on USA and NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on USA. Don’t have cable? Direct TV, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, and FuboTV are some of the streaming platforms that offer USA and other live channels.

Other WWE live events slated to air on Peacock include SummerSlam on July 30 and Clash at the Castle on September 3.