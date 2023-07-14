‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’: How to Watch Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back again, and this time it’s a big one. The women’s championship takes place Friday (July 14), and will see Asuka defend her title against Bianca Belair. The two have had an intense rivalry, but that will all come to a head when the fighters come face to face — and you won’t want to miss a single second of it.

The match will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. ET, and there are plenty of streaming options that’ll allow you to catch all the action.

WWE took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to drum up excitement for the main event with a montage of violent moments the two contenders have had leading up to the big match:

Keep reading to learn how to watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

How to Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

For those with cable, you can watch the showdown for free on Friday (July 14) on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET. Just make sure to check your provider’s channel guide to find what channel Fox is on.

Don’t have cable? You might be able to watch the championship through an HD antenna, such as one of these from Amazon. If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on cable, there are some free and affordable streaming options such as SlingTV, which you can join now and take advantage of their promo. Right now, you can pay as low as $15 for the first month (regularly $40).

Looking for more affordable streaming options? Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer free trials, which means you can watch the Friday night fight for free. You can subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, which gives you access to the entire Hulu library including Hulu Originals and FX shows as well as a ton of network TV channels.

Watching from outside the country? Make sure to use ExpressVPN and PureVPN to catch every moment live.