Showtime Boxing: How to Stream Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Online

Cancel your weekend plans as Saturday (July 8) Showtime Boxing’s championship match is taking place. Jaron “Boots” Ennis will defend his interim title against Roiman Villa in a head-to-head bout that’ll determine who takes home the winning the title. If you weren’t able to snag a travel deal to the live event happening at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, there are, thankfully, streaming options available to catch all all the action as it happens.

In preparation for the big night, Ennis and Villa had one last face-to-face moment before they meet again in the boxing ring.

“One last face-off before they meet in the ring,” Showtime Boxing wrote on Twitter, followed by a video of the two fighters taking the platform.

Other fighters taking to the ring will also include Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno (lightweights) and Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor (junior middleweights).

Keep reading to learn how to stream Showtime Boxing.

When and How to Watch Showtime Boxing: Ennis vs. Villa

Showtime Boxing will be airing the fight live on Saturday (July 8), which means you’ll need the Showtime channel in order to catch all the action. For those with cable, refer to you channel guide to find the Showtime of Paramount Now channel. You’ll also need a provider login if you choose to watch or stream the match through Showtime.com or on the app.

Don’t have cable? You don’t need it to watch Showtime programs, you can get 30-days free when you sign up for Paramount+. After your trial ends it’ll be $11.99/month and will give you access to hundreds of TV shows and movies within the Paramount+ and Showtime library.

Besides Showtime Boxing matches, you can look forward to watching Showtime Originals and more including Yellowjackets, The Chi, Couples Therapy, Billions, Ghosts of Beirut, Waco, Waco: The Aftermath, Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, George & Tammy, Shameless, Homeland, Penny Dreadful, The Tudors and more.

Looking for more deals? Prime members can get a 7-day free trial when they subscribe to Showtime through Prime Video. Once the trial ends it’ll only be $10.99/month with full access to the Prime Video library and Showtime’s hundreds of original series and movies. Now that Prime Day is coming, you can also expect additional channel streaming deals to occur with some add-on channels being as low as 99 cents for three months.

Hulu is offering a similar deal where you can get a full week free when you add Showtime as a premium add-on through your subscription. After the trial ends it’ll just be $10.99/month. You can even enjoy access to live TV and a wider selection of channels with Hulu + Live TV, which is just $69.99/month. Finally, Apple TV+ also has the option to add Showtime to your subscription and will give you one month free before charging $10.99/month.

Fans of live TV can still watch their favorite programs including Showtime Boxing without having to pay hundreds of dollars. Several streaming other options are offering great deals and free trials right now, including Sling TV, Philo and Direct TV Stream.