Work From Home: The Best Way to Find Remote Work in the Music Business

Remote work became mandatory for most workers during the height of the pandemic, and millions of job seekers have decided to stick with the work-from-home model.

In the last two years, companies have become more flexible about remote jobs. For job hunters who prefer working remotely to going into a physical location, ZipRecruiter offers a great selection of work-from-home positions in the music and entertainment realm and beyond.

You’ll find full-time, part-time, contract/temporary jobs, internships and more on ZipRecruiter. Use the website or the ultra-convenient ZipRecruiter app to find anything from salary to job location within minutes.

What is the average salary for a work-from-home job? That depends on the company and job position, but music-related remote jobs on ZipRecruiter can range from as low as $21,000 a year to over $60,000 – which is something to keep in mind when factoring in what your monthly expenses will be and how inflation, plus sky-high gas prices, might affect that number.

Looking for a remote job in music? You’re in luck! From traditional remote to hybrid/work-from-home opportunities like administrative assistant positions with Sony Music, Warner Music and other record label giants to smaller companies, ZipRecruiter has millions of available job listings.

Outside of the usual assistant gigs in music, find other music-related jobs such as customer service rep for a music company, research assistant, accounting manager, app engineer, audio engineer, podcast assistant, music blog writer, social media marketer, remote music teacher, vocal teacher and musician gigs.

How to Make Money From Home

Although many companies have adopted a remote hybrid format, allowing employees to work from home and come into the office on certain days, there are a few important factors to consider when working from home that doesn’t involve finances. For example, when working from home, it’s good to stick to a specific schedule (as best you can) so that you don’t find yourself overworking and/or skipping meals and breaks.

Another important factor to note: Working from home doesn’t automatically guarantee that you will save money in the long run. On the contrary, working from home can provide you with the flexibility to increase your salary by doubling up on remote jobs.

Between skyrocketing gas prices and record inflation, working from home may have become even more appealing in recent months, and although it might feel more convenient to stay home, what you save in gas money and other commuting expenses will more than likely go to your internet bill, the cost of using more electricity than you would normally use working outside of the home, and any other expenses that may arise from in-home work. Certain expenses can be written off on your taxes, though, which could put a substantial dent in your overall taxable income depending on your job and employment type.

Once you land the perfect work from home job, you’ll probably need to shop for a few work-from essentials like a webcam for Zoom meetings, noise-canceling headphones, a desk fan or heater (and maybe even an air purifier). But two of the most important work-from-home essentials are an ergonomic chair and a sturdy desk.

When shopping for the proper work desk, you may want to look into an adjustable standing desk. It gives you the option to sit or stand during the workday, and studies have shown that standing desks can help reduce back pain and muscle tension, which can in turn boost your mood and improve focus and productivity.

Now that you’re caught up on ZipRecruiter and the perfect work-from-home necessities, the only thing left to do is start your job search.