These Coach Sandals Are on Sale for $58: How to Save Up to 70% Off Designer Brands

From Prime Day and Black Friday in July to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the summer is all about hot deals. Right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 70% off must-haves designer styles including handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing, beauty products and home goods from Versace, Dolce & Gabanna, Coach, Tory Burch, Alexander McQueen, Alice + Olivia, Jimmy Choo, Mother, AGOLDE, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Khaite, Clé de Peau Beauté, Veronica Beard, Ray-Ban, Saint Laurent, Coach, The Row, Charlotte Tillbury, Farm Rio and other luxury brands.

To help you get on the right foot, we found one of the deepest discounts on women’s sandals.

Coach Obi Rubber Slides $58.59 $135 57% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Slides and slip-ins are synonymous with summer, so it’s always nice to find them on sale. These Coach Slides are discounted to just $58.59 at Saks. The logo-printed sandals feature a rubber upper with an EVA sole. They’re available in pink and white (women’s sizes 5-11). And if you’re looking to a Coach kitten heel, the Margot Jacquard Sandal is on sale for $82.20 at Zappos.

Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide $99 $198 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Yes, jellies are back in style! These Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slid was marked down to $61 during Saks Fifth Avenue’s flash sale. This happens to be one of the deepest deals that we’ve seen on the popular sandal, which is why they sold out so quickly.

But don’t worry, if you missed the deal, you can snag the Eleanor Jelly Slides and Bubble Jelly on sale for $119 at ToryBurch.com and $99 at Zappos.

Available in black, pink and island blue, the trendy sandal features a 1.18-inch heel with a slip-on design and the signature Tory Burch logo across the front. Offering a mix of “comfort and slip resistance” per the product description, the Eleanor jelly gets points for style and comfort, according to hundreds of customer reviews.

What else in marked down in the shoe department? These Off-White sandals are currently 71% off during the Saks Fifth Avenue flash sale. The pink and blue slides are regularly priced at $518, but you can snag them on sale for $194.25, while supplies last.

Other deep discounts: Versace slippers are on sale for $93.75(63% off the list price), Coach Issa Leather Slides are down to $84.63 (reg. $195), Saks Fifth Avenue Leather Block Heel Slides are on sale for $75 (down from $250) and these gorgeous Sophia Webster Chiara Garden Butterfly Sandals, which have a sticker price of $950, are on sale for $412.30.

Need more style inspiration? Click here for a larger selection of sandals to wear for summer.