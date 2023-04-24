Willow Smith’s Coachella Outfit Cost Just $58: Where to Shop the Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Willow Smith is setting the fashion vibe for festival season. The “Coping Mechanism” singer rocked a $58 Coachella outfit from clothing retailer Cider over the weekend.

Cider shared photos and video of Willow’s budget-friendly outfit via Instagram on Sunday (April 23). “Channeling our inner festival goddess with Willow Smith’s Coachella-inspired look,” reads the caption.

In the photos, Willow is seen sporting a cropped long sleeve shrug ($16) and wide-leg cargo jeans ($46). She also shared video of the “festival fit” with her 10 million Instagram followers.

Willow partnered with Cider on a collection of “festival faves.” The selection includes the ultra-cropped long sleeve shrug and wide leg cargo pants pictured above, as well as high waist cargos, a multi-colored cropped shrug, knitted turtleneck top, denim skirts, shirts, tube tops and shorts.

Willow performed to a packed crowd at Coachella, which kicked off April 14 and wrapped on April 23. The 22-year-old recording artist brought out her brother, Jaden Smith, as a surprise guest during weekend one.

Meanwhile, Willow and Jaden’s dad, Will Smith, couldn’t help but fan out during “Willowchella.” The proud father posted videos of Willow’s performance on Instagram. “I can’t stop crying!” he captioned a video of her set from the first weekend.

This year’s Coachella lineup included Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Blink-182, Willow, Latto, Flo Mili, GloRilla, Gorillaz, Kali Uchis, Rae Sremmurd, Jackson Wang, Rosalía, Calvin Harris and Charli XCX.

Skirllex, Four Tet and Fred again closed out Coachella after Frank Ocean dropped out of the second weekend.

Shop Willow’s Coachella outfit below.

Midnight Veil Ulta-Cropped Long Sleeve Shrug $16 Buy Now 1

The Midnight Veil Ultra-Cropped Long Sleeve Shrug features a drop shoulder and boat neck design. Available in sizes XS-4XL, this fishnet top comes in black, white and purple.

Cider

Denim Pocket Wide Leg Cargo Jeans $42 Buy Now 1

These polyester and cotton-blend wide leg trousers are available in sizes XS-XL.