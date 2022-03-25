Here’s How to Shop the Varsity Jacket Trend Without Going Broke

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Shopping for a new jacket? Varsity jackets are always in season.

LL Cool J sported a one-of-a-kind, red leather varsity jacket from Roots while hosting the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The trendy jacket was a custom design from Roots, but the lifestyle brand carries similar jackets in the same styles, such as the RBA Awards Jacket ($698) and the Roots Script Award Jacket ($628).

Eminem and The Weeknd are among the celebrities who have sported jackets from Roots.

What other celebs love varsity jackets? More like which celebs don’t love varsity jackets. Justin Bieber might be considered a connoisseur of varsity jackets (just Google “Justin Bieber varsity jacket” for proof), Drake likes to rock them as well, and so does A$AP Rocky (he’s working on a new collection of varsity jackets with Human Made).

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS members, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Big Boi, Ariana Grande, Quavo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug, Nick Jonas and Pharrell have also sported varsity jackets.

The history of letterman and varsity jackets dates back to 1865, but the more popular incarnation that we see today was born in 1930. Varsity jackets have been seen on Happy Days, Saved by the Bell, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Varsity Blues, All American — basically any TV show or movie that involves high schoolers. And who can forget Michael Jackson’s iconic red varsity jacket from the “Thriller” music video? Jackson’s wardrobe became a cult favorite, and an easy Halloween costume.

Varsity jackets look great, but they can cost you upward of $500-$1,000. If you can’t afford to spend that much, check below for a list of varsity jackets that you can buy from $50 to $325.

Stewart & Strauss is a sought-after brand for affordable varsity letterman jackets. The company was founded in 1971 and sells jackets in adult sizes XXS up to 6XL, in regular and tall sizes. The stylish jackets also feature an inside 1/2 zip-out lining to easily add your own embroidery and patches. The jackets pictured above comes in dozens of two-toned designs including black and gold, red and white, blue and white, purple and white, red and blue, green and black, blue and grey, and black and grey.

Buy: $219 at Amazon.com.

Calling all stylish Capricorns! This letterman jacket from Alo Yoga is perfect for the “G.O.A.T.” in your life. The jacket is available in the white/bone color pictured above and black.

Buy: $268 at Aloyoga.com.

If you prefer baseball-style jackets, this budget-friendly, lightweight option comes in a bunch of different colors (blue/yellow, brown, black, etc.) and sizes M-5XL.

Buy: $61 at Walmart.com.

This relaxed-fit baseball jacket from H&M is woven in cotton-blend fabric, and features matching ribbing at the collar, cuffs and hem. You can get this jacket in forest green, dark blue, black/white, and brown/cream.

Buy: $59.99 at H&M.com.

As you probably already know, Amazon carries tons of reasonably priced varsity jackets. This wool jacket has faux leather sleeves, two waist pockets, and the classic ribbed collar. The jacket comes in sizes XXSmall to 4X-Large, and you can buy it in several different colors including black, red and blue.

Buy: $65 at Amazon.com.

Comfy and cute, this Diary Script Varsity Jacket from Coach is marked down 60% at the Coach Outlet.

Buy: $291.20 at CoachOutlet.com.

If you’re not familiar with Cross Colors, the legendary brand launched in 1989, and it’s back for another round. This gender inclusive, leather varsity jacket is adorned with Cross Colours patches on the front and back. The jacket is available in sizes S-XL, and it’s on sale!

Buy: $325 at Nordstrom.com.