Game Day Gear: Where to Buy Super Bowl Merch Online

Countdown to game day! Whether you’re rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs or Rihanna’s halftime show, it’s time to stock up on gear for Super Bowl LVII.

Sports lovers can find a wide selection of Super Bowl merch at the NFL Shop, Fanatics, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Savage x Fenty and Mitchell & Ness. To make the process a little easier, we’ve put together a list of more than a dozen items that you can order online before, and after, Super Bowl Sunday.

Below, find a roundup of Super Bowl merch to celebrate the big game.

Homage

Philadelphia Eagles Helmet Retro Hoodie $72 Buy Now 1

Any Eagles fans in the building? Scoop up this comfy hoodie featuring a retro helmet design. The sweatshirt is available in charcoal and green in sizes XS-3XL.

Fenty

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick: Showstopp’r Edition $29 Buy Now 1

From clothing to beauty, the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick is one of the products that Fenty Beauty dropped for the Super Bowl. This velvety lipstick has a creamy, whipped texture that “hugs your lips with intense color in one precise swipe.” Click here to shop the entire collection, including the Showstopp’r Kit ($76), the NFL Stadium Bag ($25) and Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain ($12).

NFL Shop

Men’s Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Nike Gray Super Bowl LVIII Patch Game Jersey $149.99 Buy Now 1

This Jalen Hurts jersey is a bestseller at the NFL shop. The special-edition, gray jersey comes complete with a Super Bowl LVII patch and available in sizes S-3XL. Click here to shop Jason Kelce and A.J. Brown jerseys and here for Kansas City Chiefs jersey (use code NFL34 fo free shipping, offer ends tonight!).

NFL Shop

Men’s Super Bolw LVII G-III Sports by Carl Banks Navy Full-Snap Varsity Jacket $175.99 Buy Now 1

Varsity jackets are always on trend and they’re perfect for layering up on a cold day. This Super Bowl LVII midweight, polyester jacket features a stand-up collar, satin lining, two front pockets, embroidered fabric appliques and rib-knit striping on the cuffs. It’s almost sold out at the NFL shop (sizes L, XL and 2XL are still in stock).

Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Joggers $99.99 Buy Now 1

Need a pair of sweats? Perfect for a casual Super Bowl party, lounging around the house or running errands, the Savage Fenty Unisex Game Day Fleece Joggers are made from a blend of cotton and polyester. The drawstring sweats feature pockets on each hip (available in sizes XS-4XL).

Amazon

NFL Short Sleeve Charcoal T Shirt, Adult Sports Tee, Team Gear for Men and Women (Kansas City Chiefs – Black, Adult X-Large) $24.95 $29.95 17% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Show your love for the Chiefs, Eagles or another NFL team in this cotton tee, which is currently on sale at Amazon and available at Amazon in sizes S-XXL.

Amazon

Las Vegas Raiders NFL Womens Low Top Tie Dye Canvas Shoes – 6/S $44.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

These FOCO team logo canvas sneakers are available in multiple designs such as glitter, repeat print and tie-dye. And various team logos.

Amazon

Red Kansas City Chiefs Topanga Cooler Tote $43.99 $52.99 17% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Great for a picnic or tailgating, this cooler tote bag can store up to 24 cans and features a separate storage pocket (the bag measures 14 x 2.5 x 10 inches). If you want a more standard design, click here to shop Igloo’s NFL Cooler Collection featuring all 32 NFL teams.

Fanatics

Philadelphia Eagles Comforter Set $94.99 Buy Now 1

Need to spruce up your bedroom? This three-piece set includes a Queen/Full comforter with the Eagles logo and two pillow shams.

Amazon

YouTheFan NFL Philadelphia Eagles Boasters $19.73 $24.99 21% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you plan on drinking a cold beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage on game day, don’t forget to use a coaster! The NFL team coaster set is made from stainless steel with a cork backer and available in different team logos. Click here for beer holders.

FOCO

Len Dawson & Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chief Bobblehead (Pre-order) $85 Buy Now 1

Two iconic Kansas City QB in one! This collectible set features Len Dawson and Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Then & Now Bobblehead. The set is available for pre-order and will ship in July. Click here to shop more Bobbleheads.

NFL Shop

Unisex Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Black Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie $119.99 Buy Now 1

This unisex sweatshirt is a part of Rihanna’s Mitchell & Ness collab, which you can score on a discount at NFLshop.com. The hooded sweatshirt comes in black or white and in sizes S-2XL.

NFL Shop

Save Fenty Blue Game Day LVII Tube Top $49.99 Buy Now 1

Shopping for a tube top? This piece, from the Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection, is available in XS/S up to 2X/3X. Complete the look with these limited-edition sweatpants.

NFL Shop

Unisex Manor White Super Bowl LVII NFL Origins Helmet T-shirt $44.99 Buy Now 1

The unisex tee is apart of the Super Bowl NFL Origins collection and available in sixes S-4XL. Click here to shop the full collection.

Savage Fenty

Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey $69.95 $54.95 (VIP) -27% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This limited-edition cropped varsity (and matching sweats) are almost out of stock. The jersey comes in sizes XS-3X — but only selects sizes are still in stock.

Amazon

Timex Men’s TWZFEAGMH NFL Gamer Philadelphia Eagles Watch $64.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Need a timepiece? This water resistant, men’s watch is a great gift option — plus it’s available in different colors, team logos. Features include an adjustable 42mm brass case with an adjustable 20mm silicone straps and is designed to fit up to an eight-inch wrist.

Amazon

YouTheFan NFL Philadelphia Eagles 25-Layer StadiumView Lighted End Table $449.68 $599.99 25% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Another cool gift idea, an sporty end table that’s sure to get attention. The stadium table is hand assembled from 25 layers of engineered wood and features a unique 3D stadium design.