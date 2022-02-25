Where to Buy Platform Heels: The Nostalgic Shoe That’s Making Yet Another Comeback

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9, 2021 in London, England.

From Ancient Greece to Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci premiere, platform shoes have come a long way. Platforms have been around for centuries, but the modern version of the shoe didn’t arrive until the 1930s, and their defining era came in the late ’60s and ’70s.

Different iterations of the platform were released throughout the ’80s, ’90s and into the millennium (those ultra-chunky foam platform sandals ruled the early ’00s). Technically, platforms never went away but they’re seeing a resurgence on the runways and on the feet of your favorite celebrities.

Gaga has been wearing platforms her entire career, but she’s not the only star who’s not afraid of heights. Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Normani and Halsey are just some of the recording artists who love platforms. If you have been thinking about taking your shoe game to new heights, we have a treat for you. Below, find a list of affordable platform heels, platform boots, platforms sandals and more platforms in different styles, colors and price points.

Pretty in pink! Steve Madden’s Charlize Pink Satin Platforms are a cost-friendly alternative to the popular Versace Medusa Sandals ($1,575) worn by Queen Bey and others stars. Steve Madden’s Charlize Pink Satin Platform is available in black and pink, in sizes ranging from 5-11. They’re on backorder at Steve Madden, but you can find them at retailers such as Bloomingdale’s and Dillards. You can also find a $60 version of the shoe on Amazon.

If you prefer a Mary Jane style, you can get these platform pumps in patent leather or matte leather. And there are tons of colors to choose from, including yellow, red, black, white, pink, green, leopard print and blue.

For a chunky-strappy sandal style, try these chic platforms, which are 60% off at Nordstrom (regular $138). The shoes feature gleaming pyramid studs on the toe strap, a towering heel, and secured and svelte ankle straps.

A white, block-heel platform will help you channel the ’60s mod look. The heel is only 4.33-inches — which is great if you don’t want to go too high. The shoes offer double padding for comfort and support and so you can move easily.

Make a floral fashion statement with Hot Topic’s Daisy Lace-Up Platform Boots. The boots feature an all-over daisy print with front lace-up detailing and a zipper closure in the back. The boots are currently available in sizes ranging from 5-11. If you want a flowerless gothic look, try the brand’s Stomp You Out Platform Boot ($75) or this Round Toe Chunky Ankle Platform Boot from Amazon ($45).

Need an eye-catching print? Steve Madden’s Trixie Multi-Colored Platforms will do the trick. The retro-style shoe features a ’90s print in cool metallic material, a 5.75-inch block heel and a 2-inch platform. The platforms, which are available in different colors and prints, won’t be released until April, but you can pre-order them today.

Want to go even higher? Try out a pair of over-the-knee platform boots. The zipper-style, square toe, pull-on boot has a 4.5-inch heel and side zip fastening.

