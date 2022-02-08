‘Encanto’ Is Out on Blu-Ray & DVD: Here’s Where You Can Buy a Copy Before They Sell Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can now enjoy the magic of Encanto on Blu-ray and DVD.

For those who like the feeling of owning physical media, the Oscar-nominated musical — starring Stephanie Beatriz, María Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama — was released on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

The release date happens to coincide with Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, where Encanto picked up three nods for best animated feature, best original song and best original score.

Encanto originally premiered in theaters last Thanksgiving, before making its way to Disney+ on Christmas Eve. The film did better online than in theaters, amassing a whopping 2.2 billion streams in its debut week.

And then there’s the soundtrack. The album recently topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth consecutive week, while “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the second week in a row. The soundtrack is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mike Elizondo, and composed by Germaine Franco. Miranda wrote eight original songs for the soundtrack, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Although the hit has been blowing up on TikTok and the charts, it didn’t land an Oscar nod, but Miranda was nominated for best original song for “Dos Oruguitas” and Franco for best original score.

Where to Buy Encanto on Blu-ray & DVD

When it comes to scoring a popular movie on Blu-ray or DVD, it’s all about retail options. Thankfully, Encanto is available at two of the major retailers: Target and Walmart.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray includes a digital copy, along with the usual outtakes, deleted scenes and a bunch of other bonus features. Additionally, Target and Walmart are offering customers special gifts with the purchase of an Encanto Blu-ray + digital combo ($35) .

Target’s collector’s box set, for example, comes with limited-edition lithographs inspired by the film. The Walmart exclusive includes a collectible enamel pin.

Buy: Encanto: The Ultimate Collector’s Edition (Walmart Exclusive) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Digital Copy ($34.96)

The film is also available solely on DVD and as a Blu-ray/DVD digital combo (Target, Walmart). You can also purchase it the 4K UHD Steelbook Blu-ray and the Blu-ray/digital at Best Buy.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you won’t be able to purchase a copy of Encanto on Blu-ray/DVD on Amazon as of now. The movie is streaming on Prime Video though ($5.99 to rent; $19.99 to buy), and you can of course stock up on Encanto gifts and fun merchandise like Funko Pop! Vinyl figurines this eKids Disney Encanto Karaoke Machine ($59.99), or the LEGO Encanto Madrigal House Building Kit. Not to mention, there are literally tons of Encanto-inspired books, costumes, dolls, toys and apparel at Amazon.