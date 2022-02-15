Boho Style: Where to Buy a Crochet Bikini Without Spending a Fortune

Dua Lipa is seen at the beach on February 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Finding the right swimsuit can be a task within itself. From body type to fabric, cut and style, there’s a lot to factor in when shopping for swimwear. To narrow down the search, we rounded up some of the hottest crochet bikini’s that you can buy online — without spending a fortune.

Can you swim in a crochet bikini? You can certainly try, but crochet bikinis are probably better for making a fashion statement than taking a dip — and celebs have taken notice. Dua Lipa, who loves rocking crochet clothing, was spotted in a checkered crochet bikini in Miami Feb. 10, while Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney struck a pose in a Mao London Lili crochet bikini during a recent beachside photoshoot.

But it’s not just swimwear. Olivia Rodrigo sported a crochet look on the cover of Variety last year, Miley Cyrus has worn crochet multiple times, and Solange is no stranger to the crochet trend.

Provided that you don’t have the time (or the patience) to make your own crochet bikini, we did some of the searching for you. Below, find a list of crochet bikinis and coverups for every budget.

Kick back poolside in this metallic crochet Bikini from Pretty Little Thing. The top and bottom are available in sizes ranging from XS (size 0) to large (size 12). The triangle cut, tie-side bikini bottoms are sold separately ($30).

On an even tighter budget? This strappy little bikini set retails for just $36, but it’s only available in sizes small and medium.

Spread a little sunshine in this marigold Cult Gaia bikini. The top and matching bottoms ($118) are available in sizes XS-L.

Acacia’s Humuhumu Crochet Bikini Top (and matching bottoms for $109) are on sale for $109 (regularly $121), and they’re selling out fast — only small and medium sizes are left. The good news? The bikini tops and bottom are available in three different colors: yellow, pink and clove. The bikini is made from recycled nylon and spandex with a crochet overlay.

Not quite a bikini but definitely good for the beach, this crochet set features a halter neck low-cut crop top and elasticated waist, fringe mini skirt. The set is available in black and white in sizes XS/S-M/L.

If you’re not ready to commit to a full bikini, these wide leg pants are another way to bring crochet to the beach. Complete the look with this matching top, or switch it out the pants for crochet shorts ($12).

