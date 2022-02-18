There’s Something About Converse: Here Are 5 Places to Buy Celeb-Loved Chuck Taylors Online

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s no denying that celebs love Converse. From red carpets to the Super Bowl Halftime Show — where Snoop Dogg rocked a pair of white low-tops with bright yellow laces to match his bandana-print tracksuit — there’s something special about the Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers.

Aside from Snoop, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, BTS, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber are on the short list of stars who have worn Chuck Taylors or have collaborated with the brand. Even Elvis Presley wore Chucks.

Converse originally introduced their signature basketball shoe in 1917. The design underwent an update in the ’20s after former basketball legend Chuck Taylor approached Converse to make the shoe more comfortable for basketball players. Taylor’s input gave us the iconic design we know today, which typically includes white stitching, a white toe cap and rubber sole.

Chuck Taylors were the hottest shoes on the basketball court until around the 1970s when other shoe brands began introducing sneakers aimed at athletes. Today, Converse Chuck Taylors are beloved for their retro design. The brand has also released special-edition shoes celebrating artists like Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Blondie.

If you’ve searched for Converse online but never end up buying them, take this as a reminder to invest in a new pair! Because Chuck Taylors are so popular, it’s not always easy to find them on the Converse website. Below, find a few alternative destinations to purchase the classic sneaker in different color schemes.

Amazon is probably the most convenient way to get Chuck Taylors delivered within days. These Chuck Taylor All Star ’70s High Top Sneakers are available in black or white and they’re on sale at Amazon in select sizes.

Buy: from $80 at Amazon.com.

Zappos has a descent amount of Chuck Taylors in stock in a good mix of sizes. As of now, the shoe retailer has Chucks in women’s sizes up to size 16 and men’s sizes up to 19 (in certain colors). You can get these Chucks in black, white, charcoal or navy, as well as monochrome black or white.

Buy: $60 at Zappos.com.

DSW has a robust stock of Converse sneakers in adult and kid sizes. The low-top Chucks featured above are available in white and red in women’s sizes ranging from 5-10. You can also find them at Nordstrom.com ($55) in white or black.

Buy: $54.99 at DSW.com.

Nothing wrong with switching up the color scheme! The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi-Tops pictured above stick to the classic old-school hoop design but in an orange cotton canvas, with the signature durable rubber sole and protective rubber toe cap.

Buy: $59.99 at Journeys.com.

If you want to branch out beyond a solid color, go for a pattern like the Converse Chuck 70 Camo Sneakers at Urban Outfitters. You’ll also find the usual Chuck designs and platforms.

Buy: $90 at UrbanOutfitters.com.