Think Pink: 13 Items to Help Channel Your Inner Barbie

C’mon on, Barbie, let’s go shopping! It’s hard to believe that after six decades, fans are still in love with Barbie. And with just over a month until the Barbie movie finally hits theaters, it’s time to think pink and channel your inner Barbie (or Ken).

The highly anticipated film starring Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken will be released on July 21. In the meantime, fans can watch Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouse come to life in HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which will be hosted by Ashley Graham, and premieres on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

To get you excited for the movie, we’ve collected a list of the cutest Barbie merch available online. From hair clips to candles, swimsuits, pool floaties and pet gear, see below for a roundup of goodies to shop.

Kitsch

Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Clips

Accessorize your mane with this colorful set form the Kitsch x Barbie collection. The colorful trio includes a flat lay claw clip, a flower-shaped mini claw clip and medium open shape claw clip. The full collection includes scrunches, satin pillowcases and a heatless curling set.

Tangle Teezer/Mattel

Barbie x Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Brush

Barbie would totally use this brush! Tangle Teezer released a Barbie-edition of its Ultimate Detangler brush, which features 325 two-tiered teeth designed to detangle hair.

Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Totally Fuchsia Crystal Signature Knotted Headband

The Lele Sadoughi x Barbie knotted headband celebrates the floor-length locks of the Totally Hair Barbie. The velvet headband is hand-embellished with pink round and oval crystals, 14k gold-plated beads and 14k gold-plated Barbie logo charms. Complete the set with the Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Pink Crystal Button Earrings ($75).

Truly

Barbie x Truly Dream Bundle

A dreamy Barbie collab to treat your skin. The Truly Dream Bundle, a four-step body brightening routine with smooth scrub, bikini serum, body butter and bright serum designed to treat bikini line bumps, body acne and hyperpigmentation.

Homesick/Mattel

Homesick x Barbie Dreamhouse Candle

Imagine yourself in Barbie’s dreamhouse by way of a scented collab from Homesick candles. The Homesick x Barbie candle features notes of sweet peony, rose bush, pink jasmine, plush velvet, lemon and sandalwood.

Amazon

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Martini Glasses, 8 oz Capacity, Set of 2

Martini time! Sip your favorite cocktail in a hot pink martini glasses from the Dragon Glassware x Barbie collection.

Show Me Your Mumu/Mattel

Barbie Babe One Piece Swimsuit

For all things “sand, surf, lounge and fun in the sun,” Show Me Your Mumu’s dropped a capsule collection featuring a replica of Barbie’s hot pink one-piece swimsuit (available in sizes XS-3X).

Funboy/Mattel

Barbie The Movie x Funboy Inflatable Surfboard Pool Float

Perfect for a pool day. Funboy dropped a collection of Barbie-themed floaties — including a chaise lounge, surfboard and B-shaped floatie — along with swimsuits, skipper hats and beach blankets. Shop the Barbie the Movie x Funboy Pool Float Collection at Funboy.com and Amazon.

Gap

Gap x Barbie Arch Logo T-Shirt

Gap debuted its Barbie collection earlier in June. The popular collab is comprised of all things pink — from shirts and sunglasses, to jackets, hoodies, hats, a metallic backpack and more — available for kids, adult and pets.

Forever 21

Forever 21 x Barbie Floral Print Mini Dress

A floral print minidress for summer! This knit dress is just one of the cute pieces from the Forever 21 x Barbie collection. The budget-friendly collab features T-shirts, shorts, dresses, the bucket hat pictured above, along with sequin jerseys, glitter jelly block heels and more.

Amazon

Barbie Girl T-Shirt

“I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.” This tee is an easy way to casually channel Barbie energy.

Tilly’s

Impala Rollerskates x Barbie Lightspeed Women's Inline Skates

Rollerblade like Barbie in Impala Rollerskates x Barbie Lightspeed Inline Skates. The rollerblade features a plastic outer boot with comfortable, breathable, padded boot liner and aligned wheels. And don’t forget to cop the matching kneepads and wrist guards.

Petco

Barbie x Canada Pooch Light Pink No Authority Hoodie for Dogs

For your furry friends! This Barbie x Canada Pooch pink fleece hoodie makes a comfy, cozy and cute look for your dog. Shop the Barbie x Canada Pooch collection of tops, hats, jackets, visors, harnesses, chew toys and other adorable items at Petco and CanadaPooch.com.