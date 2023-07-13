‘What We Do in the Shadows’: How to Watch Season 5 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Staten Island’s favorite vampires are finally gracing our screens! What We Do in the Shadows officially returns for its fifth season starting Thursday (July 13) on FX and Hulu. This time around we can expect more mischief and tomfoolery as the gang navigates their first trip to the mall and more.

The mockumentary continues to follow the hilarious nightly lives of ancient vampires who have lived together as roommates for centuries. Together along with their loyal familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), the group navigates the modern world and all the complications that come with it. What can we expect this season? Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) running for office, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) reconnecting with her roots and Lazlo (Matt Berry) and Guillermo spending more time together — which proves to create jealously from Nandor (Kayvan Novak).

Keep reading for streaming options to watch the new season.

When and How to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows season five premieres Thursday (July 13) at 10 p.m. ET on FX and on Hulu. Anyone with the FX channel will be able to watch the series live — just check your program channel guide to find FX. If you don’t have cable you may be able to stream the series live through an HD antenna. Hulu subscribers will be able to watch the series for no additional cost, just go to the homepage and look under FX Originals.

Not subscribed to Hulu? Hulu’s cheapest, and most popular, subscription plan starts at $7.99/month after a free 30-day trial. The ad-supported plan gets you instant access to thousands of movies and TV shows including a variety of content from ABC, NBC, Fox, FX and other networks, in addition to Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dollface, The Dropout, White Men Can’t Jump, Back in the Groove, Darby and the Dead, The Mighty Ones, Welcome to Chippendales, Nine Perfect Strangers, Pen15, Sex Appeal, Motherhood, Dead Asleep and The Kardashians.

Hulu’s ad-free tier ($14.99/month) has everything included in the ad-supported subscription plan, plus you get to download programs and stream them offline. Additionally, you can subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, which includes the entire Hulu streaming library along with over 75 top channels, live sports, news, events and access to Disney+ and ESPN+. There’s also a bundle with Disney+ for $9.99 a month or add and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month to stream with ads and $19.99 for commercial-free streaming.

Other Ways to Stream What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

Looking for additional savings? You can take advantage of free trials and discounted plans from platforms such as Sling TV, Vidgo or DirecTV Stream for live and on-demand programs (Vidgo has local channels in select areas and ExpressVPN lets users stream from outside of the states). You’ll get a free trial with most of the platforms mentioned above, which means you can watch the What We Do in the Shadows premiere for free.

