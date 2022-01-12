How to Watch Paris Jackson in ‘Sex Appeal’

Paris Jackson is showing off her acting chops in the Hulu original film Sex Appeal. The teen comedy about a high schooler attempting to lose her virginity only to learn the complicated nuances of sex, love and relationships will begin streaming on the platform on Friday (Jan. 14).

Newcomer Mika Abdalla stars in the film as Avery, a straight-A student whose long-distance boyfriend wants to get physical. Because Avery is used to excelling in school, she decides to apply the same study methods to mastering “sexual excellence” and creates an app designed to guide users to a “successful sexual experience.” She elicits advice from fellow classmates and her three moms, played by Margert Cho, Fortune Feimster and Rebecca Henderson, and commissions her childhood friend Larson (Jake Short) to help her prepare for first-time sex.

Paris plays Avery’s classmate Danica, an unapologetic, sexually experienced high schooler who “wears combat boots and listens to metal music,” the 23-year-old actress told Variety.

“That’s who I was when I was in high school,” she said. “And I love how unapologetically herself she is and that she’s not slut-shamed or shamed at all. I loved that she is respected and renowned for her knowledge, which is how it should be!”

Mason Versaw, Skai Jackson, Alex D. Jennings, Hayden Szeto, Paisley Herrera and Artemis Pebdani round out the cast.

Cho likened Sex Appeal to a modernized ’80s teen coming-of-age story told from a female perspective. “It reminded me of kind of a new version of Weird Science. Those kinds of films built my entire consciousness,” Cho told Syracuse.com. “[Those] stories are important, but we don’t have them from a female perspective and to a female perspective too, so I really appreciated that.”

Directed by Talia Osteen, Sex Appeal was written and executive produced by Tate Hanyock who also plays a character in the film.

