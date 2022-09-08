NFL Kickoff 2022: How to Watch Rams vs. Bills Game & J Balvin’s Performance Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Football is back! The season-opening game is between the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (Sept. 8).

J Balvin will headline the NFL’s 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience, ahead of Thursday’s Rams vs. Bills game. Ozzy Osbourne will perform the halftime show.

Football fans can celebrate the return of the NFL season at the daylong Kickoff Experience launching at noon PT in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday. Attendees can hang with Rams legends, snap selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and join fellow football lovers for a live NFL Kickoff Watch Party to view the Bills vs. Rams matchup on screens around the beach.

The party is at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach and will be open to in-person attendance from fans. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

Can’t join in person? Balvin’s performance will air on NBC during the NFL Network’s pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream Balvin and Osbourne’s performances and the NFL kickoff game on Peacock, which is currently discounted to just $1.99 a month for 12 months. Fans streaming from outside the U.S. can use ExpressVPN to access Peacock and other networks.

Here’s how to watch the rest of the 2022-23 NFL season on TV and how to stream NFL games online this year.

How to Watch the NFL on TV & Online

The opening game of the 2022-23 NFL season will air on NBC on Thursday (Sept. 8). Subsequent games will be spread out across NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, with select games airing on NFL Network and ESPN.

This year’s NFL kickoff will stream exclusively on Peacock, in addition to airing on NBC. Thursday Night Football games will stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning Sept. 15.

Peacock subscriptions are discounted to $1.99 a month (regular $4.99) for 12 months or $19.99 for the annual plan. The limited offer ends on Sept. 30.

A subscription to Peacock gets you instant access to the NFL kickoff and other football games, in addition to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals like Last Night, Hart to Heart, Vigil, Dr. Death, The Resort, Bel-Air, Joe vs. Carole, Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul, The Black Phone, and They/Them. Daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events are also streaming on Peacock.

If you have a cable package (like this one from Verizon, Cox, or Xfinity), you’ll be able to watch all the NFL games on TV from home or on any compatible device. You can also purchase a digital antenna (we like this one from Amazon), which will pick up NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and all your local channels within a 250-mile range. This Gesobyte digital TV antenna is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.3-star (out of five) review from more than 37,000 reviewers online. Get it now on Amazon and have it in time for the weekend to watch the NFL on TV.

Looking for more ways to stream the NFL kickoff and games throughout the season? Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, SlingTV and DirectTV Stream are some of the better options that offer price discounts and free trials in some cases. Keep reading for additional details.

How to Stream the NFL Online Free

If you want to stream all the NFL games online you’ll need a live TV streaming service that gets you CBS, NBC, FOX and ABC, as well as the NFL Network and ESPN. To make things easer, we rounded up pricing for a few streaming options below.

1. Watch Football on Hulu + Live TV

One of the best live streaming service for football is Hulu + Live TV, which lets you stream NFL games on NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NFL Network. With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch NFL football games live, or use the DVR function to record the games to watch later.

Join today at a discounted rate of $49.99 a month (for three months) and stream football and more. The limited offer saves subscribers $60 over three months and ends on Oct. 5. Your subscription will renew at $69.99/month after the discount period ends.

2. Watch Football on fuboTV

Another great way to watch the NFL online is through fuboTV. Fubo gets you all the major cable networks, plus the NFL Network and ESPN. Your fuboTV deal also includes NBCSN and FOX Sports for post-game analysis.

A subscription to fuboTV also gets you 500+ hours of Cloud DVR Plus, to record any games or shows you want to re-watch. Fubo currently has a 7-day free trial offer that you can use to stream the NFL online for free. Plans start at $69.99/month after that, and includes more than 100 other channels for sports, news and entertainment. See more at fubo.tv.

3. Watch Football on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another affordable way to stream NFL games. And you’ll get free HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and more with select packages. Currently, DirecTV Stream starts at $49.99 a month for the first two months. Click here for more details.