How to Watch Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’ for Free

Kristen Stewart is officially an Oscar-nominated actress.

Stewart, 31, earned a best actress Oscar nod for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, the biographical drama directed by Pablo Larraín. The movie is streaming on multiple platforms, so if you want to watch the movie in time to root for Stewart at this year’s Oscars, you’ll have plenty of time to watch before the awards show takes place next month.

How to Stream Spencer Online

Spencer is streaming on Hulu at no additional cost to subscribers. If you’re not signed up for Hulu, you can join with a free 30-day trial. After the trial ends, your membership will cost $6.99 a month for ad-supported streaming. To stream without commercials, sign up for Hulu’s ad-free plan ($12.99 a month). If you want to add even more channels, check out Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month) or a Hulu Bundle, which adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to your subscription ($13.99 a month).

Not interested in Hulu? You can rent Spencer on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 ($9.99 to buy). Spencer is also available on Vudu and Apple TV.

Stewart stars opposite Jack Farthing as Prince Charles in Spencer, which follows Princess Diana through swirling affair rumors and an impending divorce. The film is set in December 1991 as the royal family prepares to spend Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

In reaction to landing her first Oscar nomination, Stewart admitted to being surprised by the nod but ultimately humbled.

“I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this,” she said of her Oscar nod in a statement to ET. “I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women,” Stewart added. “I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level.”

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET.