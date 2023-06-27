Act Fast! Walmart’s Reviewer-Loved Tower Fan Is on Sale for $60

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Walmart is here to blow you away with a tower fan that not only has 4.9 stars, but is currently on sale for $60.

It’s no secret that the summer is hot — especially if you live in a city — but that’s why we turn to cooling agents like an adjustable fan to keep us comfortable all season long. Rather than spend hundreds of dollars on an air conditioner, you can invest in a fan that will keep the air flowing (and your wallet happy). Walmart reviewers, especially, have found the answer to our sweat-induced prayers with a tower fan that’s described as “FANtastic” and features a budget-friendly price of $59.99 (regularly priced at $99.99).

Instead of holding a handheld fan to your face as you daydream of a cool dip in the pool, snag this chilling fan while it’s still in stock.

Keep reading to shop the fan below.

Walmart

Dreo Tower Fan $59.99 $99.99 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Dreo Tower Fan is packed with features that are ready to take on the summer heat including a remote control to change the temperature and settings right from your couch. It also features a display screen to show you the real-time temp as well as set a timer and more. Plus, it can reach up to 24 feet and has 90 degree oscillation for ultimate air flow.

If that wasn’t enough, you can set a timer and turn it onto sleep mode, which will have it work quietly while you focus on catching some Z’s in total comfort.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best work from home items, cookware deals and the best tequila brands.