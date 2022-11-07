Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Everything You Need to Know

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Walmart is kicking off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer will launch Black Friday Deals for Days online starting Monday (Nov. 7) at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 6 a.m. local time.

Want first dibs on Walmart’s hottest deals? Walmart+ members get early access to shop online Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially begins. Online early access ends at 7 p.m. ET.

Walmart+ is $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership. Besides early access to Black Friday sales, Walmart+ members get free shipping with no minimum cart requirement, free Paramount+, free deliveries on groceries and other essentials from your local Walmart ($35 minimum requirement, groceries included), and savings on gas.

For a limited time, eligible Walmart+ subscribers can also enjoy a free, six-month subscription to Spotify Premium, and more benefits.

Walmart’s early access sale gives shoppers a chance to get a head start on buying holiday gifts, Christmas trees and other seasonal necessities before the post-Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush starts at the end of the month.

Below, find tech, toys, phones, accessories, fashion and more markdowns to shop during Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days events.

Walmart

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) $18 $49 Buy Now 1

This second generation Goole Nest Mini is available in four colors, including charcoal, coral, gray and sky.

Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Kit $158 $214 Buy Now 1

Shopping for AirPods? Cop them on sale at Walmart! These first generation, Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging kit, provide Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening.

Walmart

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Streaming Media Player - with Funko POP! TV Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos $39.98 $49.98 Buy Now 1

Need a cool stocking stuffer? This Google TV Chromecast media player comes with a Stranger Things Funko Pop! collectible vinyl figure of Eleven holding her signature Eggo Waffles.

Walmart

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game $10 $24.99 Buy Now 1

For fans of Fortnite, the Monopoly edition of the popular game is on sale for just $10 at Walmart.

Walmart

Pokemon Cards: Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection Box Pokémon TCG $20 $39.98 Buy Now 1

Gift the gift of Pokemon Cards this holiday season with this Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection Box. The set includes Darkrai VSTAR in both playable and jumbo sizes, Darkrai V foil card, VSTAR marker, and eight Pokemon TCG booster packs.

Walmart

Encanto Three Interlocking Jigsaw Puzzles $10 $12.83 Buy Now 1

Get a three-for-one deal with this adorable puzzle set. The Ceaco Encanto Jigsaw Puzzle is recommended for ages 12+ and includes a 750-piece, 700-piece and 550-piece puzzles recreating scenes from the animated movie.

Walmart

Avengers assemble! Marvel’s Avengers Titan Hero Series trio set includes Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man action figures (designed for ages 4+).

Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series Black Panther Thor Iron Man 3-Pack Action Figures $20 Buy Now 1

Walmart

TCL 55-Inc Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $188 $298 Buy Now 1

If you’re been waiting all year to find deals on TV’s, Black Friday sales are a good way to go. Access over 250 live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, kids’ TV and more in stunning 4K on this TLC 55 inch TV.

Walmart

LG 65-Inch Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $398 Buy Now 1

Looking for something bigger? This LG 65-inch 4K TV is less than $400. The TV is equipped with a processor that enhances color, contrast, clarity and detail for theater-quality viewing. This 4K smart TV is compatible with smart assistants like Google Home for convenient voice control.

Walmart

ROCONIA 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector $99 $369.98 Buy Now 1

The holiday movie season is here! Stream movies and more on this Rocini 5G Wifi Bluetooth Projector.

Walmart

WEMAX Go Advanced Portable Smart Laser Projector $539.99 $999.99 Buy Now 1

For the movie buffs with a larger budget, the WeMax Go Advanced Portable Smart Projector provides a rich viewing experience no matter where you are. This one-inch thick, portable projector lets you stream content from YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and many other platforms.

Walmart

SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $99 Buy Now 1

Adding a soundbar to your theater system is a quick and easy upgrade. Get a Samsung Soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo for $99 at Walmart.

Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $35 $54.96 Buy Now 1

But first, coffee! You might have noticed a Keurig, single-serve coffee maker on the third season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind dating series and on social media sites like TikTok. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is available in four colors, including black, red, tropical blue, and pacific blue.

Walmart

Contixo V8-2 Kids Learning Tablet $54.99 $89.99 Buy Now 1

In need of a low-cost portable tablet for kids? The Contixo V802 Learning Tablet features 20+ chart-topping, educator approved academic apps, 16GB of storage and it’s available in seven different colors including sky blue, dark blue, pink, purple, red, green, and orange.

Walmart

IZOD Men's Classic Puffer Jacket Midnight Medium $66.67 $125 Buy Now 1

Puffer season is here! This midweight, water resistant, men’s puffer from Izod is available in sizes M-2X (colors: midnight blue, onyx, and cobalt.

Walmart

Mark Alan Women's Teddy Coat $34.99 $59.56 Buy Now 1

From puffers to teddy coats. The coat pictured above is available in black, blue or brown (sizes S-3X).

Walmart

SLM Men's Bedroom Slippers $11.99 $13.99 Buy Now 1

Treat your feet! Available in sizes 7-12, the SLM Men’s Bedroom Slippers feature short-haired synthetic fabric on the outside, luscious faux fur on the inside, and an EVA foam outsole.

Walmart

Women's Fox Union Onesie $13 $22.98 Buy Now 1

Another cozy clothing item for the season, this multi-purpose onesie can be used for lounging around the house, bedtime or a costume party. It’s on sale for $13 and available in sizes XS-3X but it’s almost out of stock in select sizes (colors include coral whisper, brown, completely pink, and cow print).