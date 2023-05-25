Fashion Finds: TikTok’s Viral $9 Dress Is the Look of the Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok isn’t just a place for funny videos or hearing about the hottest trends — no, it’s also where you can score some really, really good fashion finds and beauty deals. That basically makes it a one-stop destination for most of your entertainment and shopping needs.

Recently, there has been an Amazon dress going viral on TikTok, making it the must-have fashion piece of the summer. It’s not only trendy extremely affordable — like, less than $10 cheap. Plus, it’s still in stock! For now, at least.

Whether you’re a fan of Taylor Swift’s popular floral dress or need some flowery piece to go with your flower crown, this Amazon dress is ready to carry you through summer — and beyond.

KMBANGI Cutout Backless Maxi Dress $9.38 $19.88 53% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This maxi dress features a gorgeous cutout backless design that’ll show off your back while keeping you cool on hot days. It’s made of a soft polyester material for added comfort, and even comes in 45 styles, colors and patterns to choose from.

More than 1 million people have liked the recent TikTok video of user @honeyiced.xoxo trying on the dress. The user praises it so much they even say, “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god go buy this.” That doesn’t even include the hundreds of users who are praising the fit, material and style.

Watch the video of the dress that blew up TikTok.