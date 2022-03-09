TikTok’s Favorite Pink Satin Dress Is Sold Out at Zara: Here Are 6 Other Options to Shop

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The pink satin dress that went viral on TikTok, has officially sold out at Zara. Videos of influencers wearing the $60 #ZaraPinkDress have garnered millions of views on TikTok, so it’s no surprise that the dress is gone. For the fashionistas who didn’t get a chance to buy Zara’s Satin Effect Cut Out Dress, we rounded up a handful of alternative pink stain dresses that you can purchase for around the same price.

With spring, wedding season, prom and other formal events coming up, now is the perfect time to invest in the trend. Below, find a roundup of substitutes to Zara’s elusive pink satin dress. And for more fashion trends, be sure to read our stories on the best platform heels and nail color trends for spring.

Lulu’s Sereno Mauve Pink Satin Cowl Neck Asymetrical Midi Dress

“A little bit sassy, and a little bit classy.” This cowl neck midi dress from Lulu’s features stretch-woven satin with a high, fitted waist, an asymmetrical bodice supported by a tank strap, an adjustable spaghetti strap that crisscrosses at the back, and a hidden zipper/clasp. The dress is available in XS-XL.

Buy: $59 at Lulus.com.

Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

This pink slip dress from Express is a good option for petite shoppers. Available in sizes XXS-XL, this stylish dress has the same simple but sleek design as the others on our list, and it comes in several colors including pink, light blue, mauve, white and black.

Buy: $88 at Express.com.

Another asymmetrical look, this draped shoulder cowl neck maxi from Nasty Gal is on sale for $42 (regular $84). It comes in pink, burgundy and green in sizes 0-12. The flowing, figure-skimming dress features a bias-cut maxi hemline, deep cowl neckline and thigh-split.

Buy: $42 at NastyGal.com.

A fresh take on the pink color trend, this marble-colored satin dress from Misguided will turn heads. This strappy cowl neck midaxi dress is available in sizes 0-14. For a solid pink option from the same retailer, check out this cami cowl slip dress ($43).

Buy: $52 at Misguided.com.

The rose petal-colored satin cami is just $22.99 at Forever 21, and it’s available in sizes 1X-3X. The dress features a cowl neck, body-con silhouette, cami straps, a crisscross self-tie back and leg slit. Forever 21 also has a shorter cowl neck slip dress for $20 that is available in sizes XS-XL.

Buy: $22.99 at Forever21.com.

Talk about a showstopper! This satin, spaghetti-strap dress has the trendy, cowl neck fold design, but it gives you the option to adjust the hem length. The dress comes in dozens of colors including pink, purple, red, green, black, yellow, brown, khaki and white. You can get this dress in sizes XS-XL.

Buy: $30 at Amazon.com.