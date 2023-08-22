Attention, Football Fans! Verizon Is Offering Free NFL Sunday Ticket

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The NFL season kicks off next month, and Verizon is offering up a perfect deal for football fans. For a limited time, new and existing Verizon home internet and mobile customers can receive a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube and YouTube TV.

A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket is $449 per season, but Verizon’s promotion knocks the price down to $0. The limited deal applies to Verizon mobile customers who sign up for (or upgrade to) an Unlimited Plan and internet customers with Fios 1 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan.

After the free promo ends, the subscription will renew at the regular rate, unless you cancel the subscription before the next season starts. If you already purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the season the subscription is non-refundable. However, existing Verizon customers who aren’t eligible for the promo can receive a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Visit Verizon +play for more information.

With NFL Sunday Ticket, sports lovers can watch Sunday afternoon, regular season, out-of-market NFL games and you don’t need YouTube TV to watch. NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV and as a YouTube Primetime Channel that you can watch free thanks to Verizon.

NFL Sunday Ticket features up to four live games on one screen, on-the-go streaming and unlimited, simultaneous streams at home. Access to the first NFL Sunday Ticket football game of the season will begin on Sept. 10.

If you’re interested in subscribing to YouTube TV, streaming plans start at $65/month to stream over 100 channels.

Want more ways to watch the NFL 2023-24 season from anywhere? You can stream select NFL games on Thursdays, Mondays and Sundays via platforms that offer live television such as Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV as well as Peacock, Prime Video and Paramount+.