This Verizon Bundle Offers Netflix, Showtime & Paramount+ for $25.99 a Month

Streaming has taken over our TVs and smart devices, but having so many streaming options can add up over time. Thankfully, Verizon is offering a bundle that can save you up to $70 a month.

Through Verizon’s myPlan +play, you can enjoy Netflix, Paramount+ and Showtime for only $25.99/month, offering up to $70 of savings per month (based on the monthly costs of Netflix and Paramount+ alone). To be eligible for the deal you just need to be a Verizon mobile, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet customer. And Verizon offers deals on a multitude of entertainment all in one place.

“With partners like Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime on +play, we’re leading the industry in offering customers the content they want, with never-before-seen bundles they can’t get anywhere else,” Erin McPherson, chief content officer at Verizon Consumer Group said in a statement. “And now with +play as a perk offered with myPlan, we’re looking forward to even more customers taking advantage of the savings we have to offer. This marks a milestone for both Verizon and the streaming industry, and we’re grateful and excited to be in it with these partners.”

What is +play? Consider it an all-in-one platform for tracking your subscriptions and payments as well as discovering new entertainment. You can also choose to add other streamers to your myPlan such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, AMC+, NFL+, NBA League Pass, Max, Netflix, A+E Networks, Starz, Duolingo and more — with additional platforms planned to be added throughout the year.

What’s streaming on Paramount+? The platform is home to a myriad of exclusive shows, movies and sporting events, along with live access to local CBS channels (when you subscribe to the Paramount+ Plus Essential plan). Paramount+ starts at $4.99/month after a free trial for the first week.

Some of the original shows on the Paramount+ roster include Joe Pickett, iCarly, 1883, 1923, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, New Moon Rising, The Family Stallone, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New World.

Showtime features shows and movies that you’ll be able to enjoy through the Verizon deal or a regular subscription for $11.99/month. The list of shows include Yellowjackets, Vice, George & Tammy, WACO: The Aftermath, Billions, The Most Dangerous Man The World Has Ever Known, Billions, Couples Therapy, The 12th Victim, The Affair and Dexter: New Blood.

Netflix plans start at $6.99/month. The streaming giant carries tons of must-watch shows and movies like Fubar, Queen Charlotte, Never Have I Ever, Manifest, You, Stranger Things and Love Is Blind.