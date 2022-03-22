Here Are 5 Venue-Approved Bags to Take to Your Next Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Concerts are officially back!

After two years of coronavirus variants, masks and vaccine mandates, things are finally getting back to some form of normal. The return of live shows means that music lovers can prepare to see their favorite artists onstage for the first time in years for some fans.

While every venue has different regulations for bags that you’re allowed to bring inside, the general rule of thumb seems to be a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

To help you get your gear in order for Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball and other music festivals, we’ve compiled some great options on Amazon for venue-approved bags to carry your belongings in at your next concert, all under $20.

Can’t go wrong with a classic fanny pack! The waist bag allows you to enjoy the show hands free, and comes in four different linings with a venue-approved clear body.

The zippered compartment comes with two pockets with space to carry your phone, wallet, hand sanitizer and more essentials.

Buy: Zipper Fanny Pack ($10)

Looking for a backpack to bring with you to shows and festivals? Look no further. This mini backpack fits under size regulations and boasts “extra durable cold-resistant PVC plastic with no harmful chemicals.”

The black straps are adjustable and have padding for comfortable, all-day wear.

Buy: Clear Mini Backpack ($16.99).

This durable and comfortable bag is meant to be worn over the shoulder or across the body. The length of the black strap can be adjusted from 29.5 inches to 56 inches.

Buy: Crossbody Bag ($14.99).

For those looking to still rock a stylish accessory without the risk of having to leave it in the car, try this clear purse made of waterproof material and outlined with gold studs. It also comes with a detachable chain so you can choose to wear it as a crossbody or as a clutch.

Buy: Gold-Studded Crossbody Bag ($19.99)

Another cute style is this one from Coromay. Designed with a top handle and a shoulder strap that adjusts from 26 inches to 52 inches, the bag can be worn as a handbag, tote bag, shoulder bag, clutch or crossbody bag. It also comes in four colors.

Buy: Clear Shoulder Bag ($17.99)