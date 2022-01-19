Open for a Change: Valentino Unveils Eco-Friendly Sneaker Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fashion is becoming more eco-friendly.

The House of Valentino has expanded into sustainable fashion footwear by way of Open for a Change, a newly launched product line constructed with sustainability in mind, the company revealed Monday.

Valentino’s Open and Rockstud Untitled — two of the brand’s most popular sneakers — are being re-released under the new, environmentally friendly initiative. These celeb-loved shoes, sported by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow and more, have been redesigned to include recycled and bio-based materials.

Technically, the sneakers aren’t completely vegan, but certainly very close. According to the company website, Open for a Change sneakers provide an alternative to leather “produced from viscose and polyurethane of corn-derived polyols.”

Velentino’s Open for a Change Sneakers retail for $690 and are available in men’s and women’s sizes, and a variety of different colors including white/green, white/lemon cream, white/black, white/sunset purple and the traditional all-white Open sneaker.

The Rockstud Open for a Change sneakers are a bit more expensive at $850. Both designs feature a bio-based material stripe, nylon studs, a partially recycled rubber sole and studs along the back, and the Open for a Change print on the side. The sneakers are available at Valentino.com and at Nordstrom.com.

This isn’t Valentino’s first step in the direction of sustainable fashion. About a decade ago, the Italian fashion giant vowed to remove all hazardous chemicals from its supply chain by 2020. The company also stopped using fur in its designs.

Of course, Valentino isn’t the only luxurious brand to shift gears toward greener designs. Prada, Chanel and Gucci are just a few of the big fashion companies that have incorporated sustainable fabrics and materials into their products.