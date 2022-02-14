Need a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift? Here’s How You Can Get Flowers Delivered Today

Looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift? If you missed out on our best Valentine’s Day gift guide, don’t panic. Flowers are a great way to show your love for Valentine’s Day, and you can have them delivered within hours.

Right now, Door Dash is offering same-day delivery on Valentine’s Day flowers from thousands of local and national florists, but if that’s not sweet enough, you’ll also get a chance to win free diamonds. Customers who place orders through the end of V-Day will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a diamond necklace from Neil Lane’s collection at Kay Jewelers.

To get a discount on your Valentine’s Day bouquet, enter the code “DPBLOOM” at checkout to save up to 50% on your purchase (up to $30 off).

And if food is your one true love, you can find a number of local restaurants, franchises, coffee shops, bakeries and more on Door Dash (there’s also wine and other adult beverages available for delivery).

From heart-shaped pizzas to delectable donuts, cakes, cookies and chocolates, Door Dash has your deliveries covered for Valentine’s Day. But if you want to branch out, Postmates, Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Instacart offer great Valentine’s Day delivery options as well.

Because Valentine’s Day doubles as “single’s awareness day,” spending time alone doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself. Whether you’re spending V-Day alone of with someone special, romantic comedies are required viewing for Valentine’s Day. Find classic and newly released rom-coms such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Best Man,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Brown Sugar,” “Marry Me” and other bingeworthy movies on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, HBO Max, Starz, Paramount+ and other streaming platforms many of which already have lists curated for Valentine’s Day.