‘Vacation Friends 2’ Is Now on Hulu: Stream the Comedy for Free

John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner return in Vacation Friends 2 premiering on Hulu on Friday (Aug. 25). The sequel to the 2021 film follows the couples on another wacky vacation that descends into chaos.

In the sequel, newlyweds Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) invite their “uninhibited besties” and fellow newlyweds Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) on an all-expenses paid trip to a Caribbean resort — and things go left from there.

Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi also appear in the film, which was written and directed by Clay Tarver. Todd Garner and Stuart Basser are producers.

How to Watch Vacation Friends 2 Online

You can stream Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu at no additional charge to subscribers. The streamer offers a 30-day free trial at sign up, but there are also ways to land a deal on your Hulu subscription.

Watch the trailer for Vacation Friends 2 below.