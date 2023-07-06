How to Watch ‘V.C. Andrews: Dawn’ Miniseries for Free Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lifetime is back with another V.C. Andrews adaptation — and this time, it’s with her 1990 book Dawn. The limited series V.C. Andrews’ Dawn will air Saturday (July 8) and will be released in four installments every Saturday evening through July 29.

If you haven’t read the book, the series will tell the story of Dawn Longchamp (Brec Bassinger) who grows up around humble surroundings with a loving family. After a sudden tragedy occurs, a startling discovery is unfurled causing her life to take an unexpected turn. Now, surrounded by a new family and environment, she has to adjust to a different life filled with dark secrets and betrayal.

Starring alongside Bassinger is Jesse Metcalfe, Khobe Clarke, Donna Mills, Joey McIntyre and Fran Drescher.

Keep reading for streaming options below.

When and How to Stream V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Online

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn will be available to watch on Lifetime Saturday (July 8) at 8 p.m. ET and to stream the day after on Lifetime.com.

If you’re not already signed up for a streaming platform, cable or satellite, you can stream the movie online and for free – depending on which streamer you choose.

Lifetime can also be viewed through other streaming options including Philo, DirectTV Stream, Vidgo and SlingTV. Viewers streaming internationally can use ExpressVPN to access Lifetime, Philo and more.

