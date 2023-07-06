×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

How to Watch ‘V.C. Andrews: Dawn’ Miniseries for Free Without Cable

Tune into the dramatic new Lifetime movie on Saturday (July 8).

Brec Bassinger
Brec Bassinger at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lifetime is back with another V.C. Andrews adaptation — and this time, it’s with her 1990 book Dawn. The limited series V.C. Andrews’ Dawn will air Saturday (July 8) and will be released in four installments every Saturday evening through July 29.

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

If you haven’t read the book, the series will tell the story of Dawn Longchamp (Brec Bassinger) who grows up around humble surroundings with a loving family. After a sudden tragedy occurs, a startling discovery is unfurled causing her life to take an unexpected turn. Now, surrounded by a new family and environment, she has to adjust to a different life filled with dark secrets and betrayal.

Related

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Is Headed to Peacock: Here's How to Watch From Home

Starring alongside Bassinger is Jesse Metcalfe, Khobe Clarke, Donna Mills, Joey McIntyre and Fran Drescher.

Keep reading for streaming options below.

When and How to Stream V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Online

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn will be available to watch on Lifetime Saturday (July 8) at 8 p.m. ET and to stream the day after on Lifetime.com.

If you’re not already signed up for a streaming platform, cable or satellite, you can stream the movie online and for free – depending on which streamer you choose.

Lifetime can also be viewed through other streaming options including Philo, DirectTV Stream, Vidgo and SlingTV. Viewers streaming internationally can use ExpressVPN to access Lifetime, Philo and more.

If you’re shopping for budget-friendly streaming platforms, Philo offers one of the most affordable plans starting at $25/month and a free trial for the first week.

Philo
$25/month after 7 days free
Buy Now 1

Philo features over 70 channels including Lifetime, MTV, BET, TLC, VH1, CMT, WEtv, A&E, ID, Trvl Channel, OWN, AMC and Comedy Central. The subscription includes unlimited DVR that can be stored for up to a year.

For additional savings, SlingTV is also offering a limited-time deal offering prices as low as $15 for your first month.

Check below to watch the trailer for V.C. Andrews’ Dawn.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad