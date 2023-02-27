‘Daddy’s Home’: Usher Returns to Las Vegas Residency

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Usher is back in Sin City! The R&B star remixed one of his classics in a video teasing the return of his Las Vegas residency, which resumed on Friday (Feb. 24).

“It’s almost time for Vegas Part II. Ya’ll ready? Daddy’s Home,” the singer captioned a video of him being driven to his residency while a remix to his 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna…” plays in the background.

It's almost time for Vegas Part II. Y'all ready? Daddy’s Home 😏✌🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/hwKO9VSzxJ — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 24, 2023

Last week, Usher added an additional 15 dates to his sold-out My Way residency. The new shows will take place in June and October.

Tickets for the new dates went on sale Saturday (Feb. 25) at Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Fans can also score passes through Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Usher’s next performance is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1. Click the buy button below to purchase tickets for any of the dates that are still available (the show on March 8 has been canceled and will be refunded or rescheduled, according to Ticketmaster).

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Usher shared what he enjoys about the residency. “I like the idea of what I’ve found in Las Vegas,” explained the father of four. “It gives me an opportunity to settle. I have children now. I got a life, so [I like] being able to have a few days in certain places and being able to celebrate those places and enjoy them. At this age, you try to hold on to the moments.”

On the heels of teasing his return to Las Vegas, Usher debuted in a new campaign for Uber Reserve on Monday (Feb. 27). From photoshoots and interviews to being a dad, the video campaign takes fans through a chaotic day in the life of Usher and shows how Uber Reserve helps him get to destinations on time.

Usher is the latest singer to appear in an Uber commercial after Diddy’s Super Bowl commercial for Uber One featuring Kelis and Montell Jordan. The service includes discounted Uber rides and discounts on Uber Eats deliveries.

