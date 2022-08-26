‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’: How to Stream the Prime Video Documentary for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From the streets of West Atlanta to the top of the Billboard charts. Lil Baby is taking fans inside his meteoric rise in the Prime Video documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

Released on Friday (Aug. 26), the 93-minute film directed by Karam Gill features previously unseen footage of the rapper as a child and offers a deeper look into his roles as a devoted father, son, community philanthropist and advocate for racial justice.

“After I got locked up again, my perspective changed. America has a system in place and it’s designed for us to fail. It’s a trap,” Baby says in the film’s trailer. “I couldn’t go back to prison. I became an artist with something to say and people to stand for.”

Drake, Young Thug, Quality Control founder Pierre “P” Thomas, and Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam are featured in the film, which is produced by Dominique Jones, Thomas, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello.

Watch the trailer for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby below.